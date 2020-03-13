Automotive Axle Shaft Market Current And Future Trends, Leading Players 2026| GKN, NTN, SDS

Automotive Axle Shaft Market Current And Future Trends, Leading Players 2026| GKN, NTN, SDSMarch 13, 2020
”
Los Angeles, United State– The report on the global Automotive Axle Shaft market has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Axle Shaft market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Axle Shaft market. The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Axle Shaft market.
Major Players of the Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market are: GKN, NTN, SDS, Dana, Nexteer, Hyundai-Wia, IFA Rotorion, Meritor, AAM, Neapco, JTEKT, Yuandong, Wanxiang, Showa, Lingyun, Guansheng, GNA Enterprises, Fawer, Hengli, Danchuan, Lantong, Talbros Engineering, Dongfeng, Golden, Sinotruk
Access PDF Version of this Report at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1571211/global-automotive-axle-shaft-market
Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research techniques and tools to compile this report. The research sources and tools that we use are highly reliable and trustworthy. The report offers effective guidelines and recommendations for players to secure a position of strength in the global Automotive Axle Shaft market. New players can also use this research study to create business strategies and get informed about future market challenges. We provide a comprehensive competitive analysis which includes detailed company profiling of leading players, a study on the nature and characteristics of the vendor landscape, and other important studies.
Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market: Types of Products-
Propeller Shaft, Half Shaft, Axle Shaft
Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market: Applications-
Passenger Vehicle (Ex. SUV), SUV & Truck, Commercial Vehicle (Ex. Truck)
The research study includes key results and findings of our monitoring and analysis of the global Automotive Axle Shaft market. We have provided crucial data points, which include divestments, new product launches, expansions, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives taken by players in the global Automotive Axle Shaft market. The report also provides price trends for regional markets and analysis of important market events on a regional as well as global scale. Our analysis will enable you to take informed decisions in the global Automotive Axle Shaft market relating to procurement, inventory, pricing, and production. We enable you to give a tough competition to your opponents by providing real-time, actionable, and quick market information.
Request Customization of Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1571211/global-automotive-axle-shaft-market
Major Table of Contents:-
Table of Contents 1 Automotive Axle Shaft Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Axle Shaft Product Overview
1.2 Automotive Axle Shaft Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Propeller Shaft
1.2.2 Half Shaft
1.2.3 Axle Shaft
1.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Axle Shaft Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Axle Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Axle Shaft Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive Axle Shaft Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Axle Shaft Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Axle Shaft Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Axle Shaft as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Axle Shaft Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Axle Shaft Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automotive Axle Shaft by Application
4.1 Automotive Axle Shaft Segment by Application
4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle (Ex. SUV)
4.1.2 SUV & Truck
4.1.3 Commercial Vehicle (Ex. Truck)
4.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Automotive Axle Shaft by Application
4.5.2 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft by Application 5 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Axle Shaft Business
10.1 GKN
10.1.1 GKN Corporation Information
10.1.2 GKN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 GKN Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 GKN Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.1.5 GKN Recent Development
10.2 NTN
10.2.1 NTN Corporation Information
10.2.2 NTN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 NTN Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 NTN Recent Development
10.3 SDS
10.3.1 SDS Corporation Information
10.3.2 SDS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 SDS Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 SDS Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.3.5 SDS Recent Development
10.4 Dana
10.4.1 Dana Corporation Information
10.4.2 Dana Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Dana Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Dana Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.4.5 Dana Recent Development
10.5 Nexteer
10.5.1 Nexteer Corporation Information
10.5.2 Nexteer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Nexteer Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Nexteer Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.5.5 Nexteer Recent Development
10.6 Hyundai-Wia
10.6.1 Hyundai-Wia Corporation Information
10.6.2 Hyundai-Wia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Hyundai-Wia Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Hyundai-Wia Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.6.5 Hyundai-Wia Recent Development
10.7 IFA Rotorion
10.7.1 IFA Rotorion Corporation Information
10.7.2 IFA Rotorion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 IFA Rotorion Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 IFA Rotorion Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.7.5 IFA Rotorion Recent Development
10.8 Meritor
10.8.1 Meritor Corporation Information
10.8.2 Meritor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Meritor Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Meritor Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.8.5 Meritor Recent Development
10.9 AAM
10.9.1 AAM Corporation Information
10.9.2 AAM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 AAM Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 AAM Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.9.5 AAM Recent Development
10.10 Neapco
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive Axle Shaft Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Neapco Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Neapco Recent Development
10.11 JTEKT
10.11.1 JTEKT Corporation Information
10.11.2 JTEKT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 JTEKT Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 JTEKT Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.11.5 JTEKT Recent Development
10.12 Yuandong
10.12.1 Yuandong Corporation Information
10.12.2 Yuandong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Yuandong Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Yuandong Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.12.5 Yuandong Recent Development
10.13 Wanxiang
10.13.1 Wanxiang Corporation Information
10.13.2 Wanxiang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Wanxiang Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Wanxiang Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.13.5 Wanxiang Recent Development
10.14 Showa
10.14.1 Showa Corporation Information
10.14.2 Showa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Showa Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Showa Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.14.5 Showa Recent Development
10.15 Lingyun
10.15.1 Lingyun Corporation Information
10.15.2 Lingyun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Lingyun Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Lingyun Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.15.5 Lingyun Recent Development
10.16 Guansheng
10.16.1 Guansheng Corporation Information
10.16.2 Guansheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Guansheng Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Guansheng Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.16.5 Guansheng Recent Development
10.17 GNA Enterprises
10.17.1 GNA Enterprises Corporation Information
10.17.2 GNA Enterprises Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 GNA Enterprises Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 GNA Enterprises Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.17.5 GNA Enterprises Recent Development
10.18 Fawer
10.18.1 Fawer Corporation Information
10.18.2 Fawer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Fawer Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Fawer Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.18.5 Fawer Recent Development
10.19 Hengli
10.19.1 Hengli Corporation Information
10.19.2 Hengli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Hengli Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Hengli Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.19.5 Hengli Recent Development
10.20 Danchuan
10.20.1 Danchuan Corporation Information
10.20.2 Danchuan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Danchuan Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Danchuan Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.20.5 Danchuan Recent Development
10.21 Lantong
10.21.1 Lantong Corporation Information
10.21.2 Lantong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Lantong Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Lantong Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.21.5 Lantong Recent Development
10.22 Talbros Engineering
10.22.1 Talbros Engineering Corporation Information
10.22.2 Talbros Engineering Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 Talbros Engineering Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Talbros Engineering Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.22.5 Talbros Engineering Recent Development
10.23 Dongfeng
10.23.1 Dongfeng Corporation Information
10.23.2 Dongfeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.23.3 Dongfeng Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 Dongfeng Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.23.5 Dongfeng Recent Development
10.24 Golden
10.24.1 Golden Corporation Information
10.24.2 Golden Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.24.3 Golden Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.24.4 Golden Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.24.5 Golden Recent Development
10.25 Sinotruk
10.25.1 Sinotruk Corporation Information
10.25.2 Sinotruk Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.25.3 Sinotruk Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.25.4 Sinotruk Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered
10.25.5 Sinotruk Recent Development 11 Automotive Axle Shaft Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive Axle Shaft Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive Axle Shaft Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer support, the QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.
“”
”