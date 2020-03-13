Automotive Axle Shaft Market Current And Future Trends, Leading Players 2026| GKN, NTN, SDS

”

Los Angeles, United State– The report on the global Automotive Axle Shaft market has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Axle Shaft market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Axle Shaft market. The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Axle Shaft market.

Major Players of the Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market are: GKN, NTN, SDS, Dana, Nexteer, Hyundai-Wia, IFA Rotorion, Meritor, AAM, Neapco, JTEKT, Yuandong, Wanxiang, Showa, Lingyun, Guansheng, GNA Enterprises, Fawer, Hengli, Danchuan, Lantong, Talbros Engineering, Dongfeng, Golden, Sinotruk

Access PDF Version of this Report at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1571211/global-automotive-axle-shaft-market

Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research techniques and tools to compile this report. The research sources and tools that we use are highly reliable and trustworthy. The report offers effective guidelines and recommendations for players to secure a position of strength in the global Automotive Axle Shaft market. New players can also use this research study to create business strategies and get informed about future market challenges. We provide a comprehensive competitive analysis which includes detailed company profiling of leading players, a study on the nature and characteristics of the vendor landscape, and other important studies.

Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market: Types of Products-

Propeller Shaft, Half Shaft, Axle Shaft

Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market: Applications-

Passenger Vehicle (Ex. SUV), SUV & Truck, Commercial Vehicle (Ex. Truck)

The research study includes key results and findings of our monitoring and analysis of the global Automotive Axle Shaft market. We have provided crucial data points, which include divestments, new product launches, expansions, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives taken by players in the global Automotive Axle Shaft market. The report also provides price trends for regional markets and analysis of important market events on a regional as well as global scale. Our analysis will enable you to take informed decisions in the global Automotive Axle Shaft market relating to procurement, inventory, pricing, and production. We enable you to give a tough competition to your opponents by providing real-time, actionable, and quick market information.

Request Customization of Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1571211/global-automotive-axle-shaft-market

Major Table of Contents:-

Table of Contents 1 Automotive Axle Shaft Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Axle Shaft Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Axle Shaft Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Propeller Shaft

1.2.2 Half Shaft

1.2.3 Axle Shaft

1.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Axle Shaft Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Axle Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Axle Shaft Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Axle Shaft Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Axle Shaft Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Axle Shaft Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Axle Shaft as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Axle Shaft Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Axle Shaft Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automotive Axle Shaft by Application

4.1 Automotive Axle Shaft Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Vehicle (Ex. SUV)

4.1.2 SUV & Truck

4.1.3 Commercial Vehicle (Ex. Truck)

4.2 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automotive Axle Shaft Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automotive Axle Shaft by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft by Application 5 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Axle Shaft Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Automotive Axle Shaft Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Axle Shaft Business

10.1 GKN

10.1.1 GKN Corporation Information

10.1.2 GKN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 GKN Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 GKN Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.1.5 GKN Recent Development

10.2 NTN

10.2.1 NTN Corporation Information

10.2.2 NTN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 NTN Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 NTN Recent Development

10.3 SDS

10.3.1 SDS Corporation Information

10.3.2 SDS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 SDS Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 SDS Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.3.5 SDS Recent Development

10.4 Dana

10.4.1 Dana Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dana Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Dana Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Dana Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.4.5 Dana Recent Development

10.5 Nexteer

10.5.1 Nexteer Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nexteer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Nexteer Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Nexteer Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.5.5 Nexteer Recent Development

10.6 Hyundai-Wia

10.6.1 Hyundai-Wia Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hyundai-Wia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Hyundai-Wia Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Hyundai-Wia Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.6.5 Hyundai-Wia Recent Development

10.7 IFA Rotorion

10.7.1 IFA Rotorion Corporation Information

10.7.2 IFA Rotorion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 IFA Rotorion Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 IFA Rotorion Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.7.5 IFA Rotorion Recent Development

10.8 Meritor

10.8.1 Meritor Corporation Information

10.8.2 Meritor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Meritor Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Meritor Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.8.5 Meritor Recent Development

10.9 AAM

10.9.1 AAM Corporation Information

10.9.2 AAM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 AAM Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 AAM Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.9.5 AAM Recent Development

10.10 Neapco

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Axle Shaft Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Neapco Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Neapco Recent Development

10.11 JTEKT

10.11.1 JTEKT Corporation Information

10.11.2 JTEKT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 JTEKT Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 JTEKT Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.11.5 JTEKT Recent Development

10.12 Yuandong

10.12.1 Yuandong Corporation Information

10.12.2 Yuandong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Yuandong Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Yuandong Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.12.5 Yuandong Recent Development

10.13 Wanxiang

10.13.1 Wanxiang Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wanxiang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Wanxiang Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Wanxiang Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.13.5 Wanxiang Recent Development

10.14 Showa

10.14.1 Showa Corporation Information

10.14.2 Showa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Showa Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Showa Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.14.5 Showa Recent Development

10.15 Lingyun

10.15.1 Lingyun Corporation Information

10.15.2 Lingyun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Lingyun Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Lingyun Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.15.5 Lingyun Recent Development

10.16 Guansheng

10.16.1 Guansheng Corporation Information

10.16.2 Guansheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Guansheng Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Guansheng Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.16.5 Guansheng Recent Development

10.17 GNA Enterprises

10.17.1 GNA Enterprises Corporation Information

10.17.2 GNA Enterprises Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 GNA Enterprises Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 GNA Enterprises Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.17.5 GNA Enterprises Recent Development

10.18 Fawer

10.18.1 Fawer Corporation Information

10.18.2 Fawer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Fawer Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Fawer Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.18.5 Fawer Recent Development

10.19 Hengli

10.19.1 Hengli Corporation Information

10.19.2 Hengli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Hengli Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Hengli Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.19.5 Hengli Recent Development

10.20 Danchuan

10.20.1 Danchuan Corporation Information

10.20.2 Danchuan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Danchuan Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Danchuan Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.20.5 Danchuan Recent Development

10.21 Lantong

10.21.1 Lantong Corporation Information

10.21.2 Lantong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Lantong Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Lantong Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.21.5 Lantong Recent Development

10.22 Talbros Engineering

10.22.1 Talbros Engineering Corporation Information

10.22.2 Talbros Engineering Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Talbros Engineering Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Talbros Engineering Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.22.5 Talbros Engineering Recent Development

10.23 Dongfeng

10.23.1 Dongfeng Corporation Information

10.23.2 Dongfeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Dongfeng Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Dongfeng Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.23.5 Dongfeng Recent Development

10.24 Golden

10.24.1 Golden Corporation Information

10.24.2 Golden Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Golden Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Golden Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.24.5 Golden Recent Development

10.25 Sinotruk

10.25.1 Sinotruk Corporation Information

10.25.2 Sinotruk Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Sinotruk Automotive Axle Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Sinotruk Automotive Axle Shaft Products Offered

10.25.5 Sinotruk Recent Development 11 Automotive Axle Shaft Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Axle Shaft Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Axle Shaft Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer support, the QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

“”

”