Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Challenges and Analysis By 2026|Linamar, ZF, AAM

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Automobile Automatic Gearbox market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Automobile Automatic Gearbox market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Leading Players

Linamar, ZF, AAM, Meritor, Dana, Marmon, Hyundai Dymos, Fabco, Univance, Magna, GKN, BorgWarner

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Automobile Automatic Gearbox Segmentation by Product

TheAT, CVT, AMT, DCT

Automobile Automatic Gearbox Segmentation by Application

Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Automobile Automatic Gearbox market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Overview

1.1 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Product Overview

1.2 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 AT

1.2.2 CVT

1.2.3 AMT

1.2.4 DCT

1.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Automobile Automatic Gearbox Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automobile Automatic Gearbox Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automobile Automatic Gearbox as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automobile Automatic Gearbox Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox by Application

4.1 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Vehicles

4.1.2 Passenger Vehicles

4.2 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Automobile Automatic Gearbox Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox by Application

4.5.2 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox by Application 5 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Automatic Gearbox Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Automobile Automatic Gearbox Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automobile Automatic Gearbox Business

10.1 Linamar

10.1.1 Linamar Corporation Information

10.1.2 Linamar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Linamar Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Linamar Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.1.5 Linamar Recent Development

10.2 ZF

10.2.1 ZF Corporation Information

10.2.2 ZF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 ZF Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 ZF Recent Development

10.3 AAM

10.3.1 AAM Corporation Information

10.3.2 AAM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 AAM Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 AAM Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.3.5 AAM Recent Development

10.4 Meritor

10.4.1 Meritor Corporation Information

10.4.2 Meritor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Meritor Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Meritor Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.4.5 Meritor Recent Development

10.5 Dana

10.5.1 Dana Corporation Information

10.5.2 Dana Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Dana Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Dana Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.5.5 Dana Recent Development

10.6 Marmon

10.6.1 Marmon Corporation Information

10.6.2 Marmon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Marmon Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Marmon Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.6.5 Marmon Recent Development

10.7 Hyundai Dymos

10.7.1 Hyundai Dymos Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hyundai Dymos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hyundai Dymos Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hyundai Dymos Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.7.5 Hyundai Dymos Recent Development

10.8 Fabco

10.8.1 Fabco Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fabco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Fabco Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Fabco Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.8.5 Fabco Recent Development

10.9 Univance

10.9.1 Univance Corporation Information

10.9.2 Univance Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Univance Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Univance Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.9.5 Univance Recent Development

10.10 Magna

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Magna Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Magna Recent Development

10.11 GKN

10.11.1 GKN Corporation Information

10.11.2 GKN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 GKN Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 GKN Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.11.5 GKN Recent Development

10.12 BorgWarner

10.12.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information

10.12.2 BorgWarner Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 BorgWarner Automobile Automatic Gearbox Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 BorgWarner Automobile Automatic Gearbox Products Offered

10.12.5 BorgWarner Recent Development 11 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automobile Automatic Gearbox Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

