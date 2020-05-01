Automobile Alloy Wheels Market: What will restrict growth globally? | Borbet, Enkei, Ronal Group

“

Automobile Alloy Wheels Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Automobile Alloy Wheels market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Automobile Alloy Wheels Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Automobile Alloy Wheels market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The thorough quantitative and qualitative evaluation of the Automobile Alloy Wheels market is the groundwork of this study. It assesses the latest improvements while predicting the expansion of the key leading market players Borbet, Enkei, Ronal Group, Arconic, CITIC Dicastal, Maxion Wheels, UniwheelS Group which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Automobile Alloy Wheels, presents the global Automobile Alloy Wheels market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Automobile Alloy Wheels capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Automobile Alloy Wheels by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Automotive alloy wheels are made from either an alloy of magnesium or aluminum or a mixture of both. Automotive alloy wheels are light weight wheels which improve the steering and speed of a car. Since aluminum or magnesium alloy is a good conductor of heat, automotive alloy wheels decrease heat dissipation from brakes and reduce the risk of brake failure under extreme driving conditions. Automotive alloy wheels have complex geometry and satisfy the manifold design criteria, such as weight, style, performance and manufacturability.

Increasing demand for light weight and corrosion resistant alloy wheels is increasing due to changing weather conditions, which is a key factor boosting the growth of the automotive alloy wheel market. Automotive alloy wheels support tubeless tires and also offer better grip on brakes. These are some of the benefits that are likely to increase the demand for automotive alloy wheels, which in turn, will accelerate the growth of the automotive alloy wheel market in the upcoming years. The nominal reduction in fuel consumption and precise steering handling are some of the other important factors that will drive the growth of the automotive alloy wheel market.

The demand for vehicles fitted with wheels made from heavy metal is increasing in cold countries as these wheels successfully offer resistance to skidding during snow or hail. This factor is estimated to hamper the growth of the automotive alloy wheel market in the upcoming years.

The Automobile Alloy Wheels market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automobile Alloy Wheels.

This report covers leading companies associated in Automobile Alloy Wheels market:

Borbet, Enkei, Ronal Group, Arconic, CITIC Dicastal, Maxion Wheels, UniwheelS Group

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automobile Alloy Wheels Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Aluminum

Magnesium

Carbon Fiber

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Automobile Alloy Wheels market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Automobile Alloy Wheels, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Automobile Alloy Wheels market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Automobile Alloy Wheels market?

✒ How are the Automobile Alloy Wheels market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automobile Alloy Wheels industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automobile Alloy Wheels industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automobile Alloy Wheels industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Automobile Alloy Wheels industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Automobile Alloy Wheels industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Automobile Alloy Wheels industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Automobile Alloy Wheels industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Automobile Alloy Wheels industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Automobile Alloy Wheels markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Automobile Alloy Wheels market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Automobile Alloy Wheels market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1: The first section introduces market by offering its – Definition, Taxonomy and Research Scope.

Chapter 2: It notes executive summary of the Automobile Alloy Wheels market including key findings by major segments as well as top strategies by leading players.

Chapter 3: This chapter offers detailed insight of Automobile Alloy Wheels market, along with market dynamics like Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges. Even more, the section notes outcomes of different types of analysis like PESTLE analysis, Opportunity Map Analysis, PORTER’S Five Forces Analysis, Market Competition Scenario Analysis, Product Life Cycle Analysis, Opportunity Orbits, Production Analysis by Region/Company, Industry chain Analysis. Last but not the least, the segment prominently sheds light on Marketing Strategy.

Chapter 4, 5, 6: Those sections reveal Automobile Alloy Wheels Value & Volume ((US$ Mn & ‘000 Units)), Share (%), and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Type, Application, and Region respectively, for the estimated period (2020-2026).

Chapter 7: It offers Competitive Landscape, Market Share Analysis along with Leading Company Profiles concerning the market.

Chapter 8: In this segment we have enclosed various types of research techniques and approaches used in the research.

