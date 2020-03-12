Automation Solutions Market to Witness Rise in Revenues During the Period 2026

Market Scenario

Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry is expected to reach US$ 7.2 Bn by 2026 from 3.8 Bn in 2017 at CAGR of 8.32%.Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry is ….

Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry is segmented by solution, application, technique and region. A solution is sub-segmented into software, service and equipment automation. Applications are classified into metal mining, mineral mining, coal mining. A technique is categorised into underground and surface mining. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Automation Solutions Market in Mining Industry

Automation solutions increase the productivity and efficiency of mining operations and ensure equipment and manpower safety. Major drivers for automation solutions market in the mining industry is the emergence of remote monitoring for enhancing employee safety. Growing the need for machine and process productivity.

Automated solutions provide a communication platform for humans to monitor and operate machines and equipment without being exposed to dangerous mining environments where the probability of encountering uncertainties is high. The challenges of the market are unreliable connectivity among master system and on-site operations. The emergence of intelligence solutions for labour safety measures is the key trend of the automation solution market in the mining industry.

Based on the solution, equipment automation is booming the automation solution market in the mining industry. Equipment automation is further classified as autonomous trucks, remote control equipment, and teleported mining equipment. Autonomous truck for implementation in underground and opencast mines. Corresponding to a GPS and mapping tools present in autonomous drills and shovels, these vehicles also possess a GPS, perception technology, and on board intelligence that assist their autonomous operations.

On the basis of application, coal mining is most leading energy sources is compelling companies to look for prominent ways to reduce energy poverty and achieve substantial economic growth. Furthermore, the frequent changes in the climate and market dynamics are forcing companies to move towards clean technologies to supplementary tackle greenhouse emissions and promote energy efficiency. The prominence of coal in an extensive range of applications such as the production of steel, iron, power, and several others in the automation solution will drive the growth of the coal mining industry.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2017. This growth is attributed to growing exploration activities in Australia and the presence of leading mining companies, which includes Rio Tinto, Fortes cue Metals Group, and BHP Billiton. India and China, and the rise in the transition from manual cognitive work to automated cognitive work are anticipated to boost the growth of the automation solution market in the mining industry during the forecast period.

Key players operating on the market are, ABB, ANDRITZ, Emerson Electric, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, and Schneider Electric.

