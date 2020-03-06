Automated Border Control Market Thriving in Worldwide with Top Key Players:Vision-Box,Sita,Secunet AG,OT-Morpho,Gemalto,NEC,Assa Abloy,Indra Sistemas,Accenture,Gunnebo Group,Securiport,Rockwell Collins,Veridos GmbH,DERMALOG,M2SYS

Automated Border Control systems (ABC) or eGates are automated self-service barriers which use the data stored in the chip in biometric passports to verify the user’s identity. Travellers undergo biometric verification using face, fingerprint, iris recognition or a combination of modalities. After the identification process is complete, a physical barrier such as a gate or turnstile opens to permit passage.

Of all the major applications of ABC, airport holds the largest share of the ABC market. The demand for ABC across airports is growing owing to the increasing passenger traffic across the globe. The increasing passenger traffic at airports is mainly because of the increasing travel and tourism activities and economic development across the globe.

Among solution types, the ABC e-gate held a larger share of the automated border control market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing need for automation and increasing passenger traffic. ABC e-gates can process maximum number of passengers while maintaining security.

This report focuses on the global Automated Border Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automated Border Control development in United States, Europe and China.

Automated Border Control Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ABC e-Gate

ABC Kiosk

Automated Border Control Market segment by Application, split into

Airport

Land Port

Seaport

