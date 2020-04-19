AUTOIMMUNE TREATMENT MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The autoimmune treatment market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2%, over the forecast period. The major factor attributing to the growth of the autoimmune treatment market is a surge in the prevalence of autoimmune diseases. According to NIH (National Institutes of Health) up to 23.5 million Americans have an autoimmune disease and the prevalence is increasing.

Scientists have identified 80-100 various autoimmune diseases and assume at least 40 other diseases of having an autoimmune basis. The other factors that play a major role in taking the autoimmune treatment market to the next level are increasing investments in research and development of drugs for autoimmune diseases, technological advancements in diagnosis and awareness of the therapy. Rising government initiatives for regulating these diseases is also helping the growth of the market. However, higher costs of the therapeutics and low medical insurance coverage are constraining the market growth.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, in the case of autoimmune diseases, the body’s immune system attacks healthy cells. The autoimmune diseases cannot be cured but they can control the intense immune response and bring down inflammation or at least reduce pain and inflammation. The market is segmented by Indication, Drug class, Sales channel, and Geography.

REQUEST A SAMPLE OF THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4311621

Key Market Trends

Rheumatic Disease segment is Expected to Hold Large Market Share

– The rheumatic disease segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the rising cases of diseases. Rheumatic diseases are described by swelling that affects the connecting structures of the body, mostly the joints, sometimes the tendons, ligaments, bones, and muscles.

– The therapeutics for rheumatoid disease holds the significant share and expected to remain assertive during the forecast period, due to the rising geriatric population, increasing number of pipeline drugs and the increasing cases of arthritis, fibromyalgia, systemic lupus erythematosus, gout, and others, and varied range and availability of progressive therapeutics for the treatment of these diseases.

– In 2018, according to RheumatoidArthritis.org, around 1.3 million Americans were affected by Rheumatoid arthritis, and the number is increasing every year, which is a driving factor for the autoimmune treatment market.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall autoimmune treatment market, throughout the forecast period. This is due to factors such as the rising incidence and prevalence of autoimmune diseases like arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, in the country. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share due to growing personal expenditure on healthcare. The healthcare commerce in the province is developing at a quick stride, resulting in the progress of the North America Autoimmune treatment market. Furthermore, beneficial government initiatives and an increase in the number of research partnerships are some of the drivers expected to increase the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The autoimmune treatment market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are AbbVie, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly & Co., Pfizer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AstraZeneca Plc and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Abbvie

– Amgen Inc.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Eli Lilly and Company

– Pfizer Inc.

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

– Astrazeneca Plc

– Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

– Lupin Limited

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc

MAKE AN ENQUIRY OF THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/4311621

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Investments in Research and development

4.2.3 Advancements in Diagnostic Methods

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Higher Cost of Therapeutics

4.3.2 Low Medical Insurance Coverage for Autoimmune Diseases

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Indication

5.1.1 Rheumatic Disease

5.1.2 Diabetes

5.1.3 Multiple Sclerosis

5.1.4 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

5.1.5 Other Indications

5.2 By Drug Class

5.2.1 Anti-Inflammatory

5.2.2 Anti-Hyperglycemics

5.2.3 NSAIDs

5.2.4 Interferons

5.2.5 Other Drugs

5.3 By Sales Channel

5.3.1 Hospital Pharmacy

5.3.2 Online

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

PLACE A PURCHASE ORDER @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4311621

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155