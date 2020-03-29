Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market – Application Recommendations by Experts 2025

The “Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

competitive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global AAC market by segmenting it in terms of product and end-use. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for autoclaved aerated concrete in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand in individual end-user segments in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global AAC market. Key players profiled in the report include Xella Group, H+H International, SOLBET, ACICO, AERCON AAC, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Biltech Building Elements Limited, AKG Gazbeton, Bulidmate, Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd., Brickwell, and UAL Industries Ltd. Market players have been analyzed in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the market size of the autoclaved aerated concrete market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. Size of the global AAC market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product and end-use segments. Market size and forecast for each major product and end-use have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search for recent trends; technical writing; Internet sources; and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities.

The report segments the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market as follows:

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: Product Analysis

Block

Wall Panel

Floor Panel

Roof Panel

Cladding Panel

Others

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: End-use Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Others

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The U.K. Russia & CIS Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Egypt South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The use of AAC as an energy- and cost-efficient building material

Advantages of AAC over other traditional building materials

Evolution of AAC as a preferred construction material and recent developments by major players

Current market penetration of AAC and future opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to analyze the market from point of view of various stakeholders involved in the value chain

Regulatory landscape to understand the various green building initiatives, schemes, and norms prevalent in different countries

Pricing analysis of AAC with respect to different products such as blocks and panels

Market size of AAC for the year 2017 and forecast till 2026 across different geographies by product and end-use

Key product segments of AAC across different regions and forecasted growth

Consumption of AAC across various end-use segments such as residential, commercial, and others

Size of the ACC market at the regional and country level by product and end-use

Regional market footprint analysis of major players with respect to product, application, and annual production capacity

