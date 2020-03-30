Australia Dental Devices Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Due to the increasing aging population in Australia, there has been an increase in the number of dental implants and oral surgeries being performed. In addition, there is a decrease in manual dexterity and an increase in co‐morbidity and medications affecting the oral cavity. Hence, the dental care in aged care facilities is found to be poor and access to dental professionals is difficult. There are several other risk factors, such as smoking, poor oral hygiene, diabetes, medication, and hereditary conditions, which are also connected to the increase in dental diseases. There are few population-based surveys in the Australia that demonstrate a high dental caries experience among elderly population. Thus, it is being found that the number of elder people is growing fast in all industrialized countries including Australia, and thus, contributing to the increase in dental device market. The other factors, such as increasing incidence of dental diseases and innovation in dental products is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Prosthodontics Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth in the Forecast Years

Based on treatment the market is segmented in Orthodontics, Endodontics, Periodontics, and Prosthodontics. The main factor attributing to the growth of the prosthodontics segment is the increasing demand for dental prostheses across the country and the rising number of people getting older. Prosthodontics has a wide application in the dental problem that has been caused by defective or missing teeth. Furthermore, the rising number of dental practitioners in Australia, the presence of a high-quality healthcare system and increasing awareness among people regarding treatment option is also expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market for dental devices in Australia is moderately comeptitive and there are several international companies that are having a strong presence in this country. The global players into the Australia dental devices market are 3M Company, A-Dec Inc., Biolase Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings Corporation, GC Corporation and Planmeca.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

