Audio Communication Monitoring Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2018-2028

New report titled “Audio Communication Monitoring Market: Latin America to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period: Global Industry Analysis (2013-2017) and Opportunity Assessment (2018-2028)” presents key regional and segmental findings along with in-depth market assessment and forecast

Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for global audio communication monitoring market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.7% during forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across 8 regions North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, Japan, China and MEA which influence the current nature and future status of the audio communication monitoring market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides detailed analysis of audio communication monitoring market and offers insights on the various factors driving popularity of audio communication monitoring and its features. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. The market study provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on component, application, enterprise type and industry across different regions globally.

The audio communication monitoring market is anticipated to witness moderate revenue growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for real-time call monitoring, increase in risk and compliance management across verticals.

The report starts with an overview of the audio communication monitoring market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the audio communication monitoring market.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into Solutions, and Services. Solutions segment is sub divided into quality analysis, audio loudness, metering and monitoring, call recording and others. Services segment is sub divided into maintenance and support services, and professional services.

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into banking, finance and insurance services, government, telecommunication and IT, media and entertainment, healthcare, and others.

On the basis of enterprise type the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into law enforcement agencies, enterprise employee monitoring, broadcast monitoring, sales and internal communication monitoring, and others.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for audio communication monitoring market across the different regions. The section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends.

The next section highlights detailed analysis of audio communication monitoring market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of audio communication monitoring market, including latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses degree at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, and Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe), SEA and others in Asia Pacific (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, and Rest of APAC), Japan, China and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa and Rest of MEA). This report evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the audio communication monitoring market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the audio communication monitoring market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses, based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global audio communication monitoring market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of component, industry, enterprise type and application, and different regions are analysed in terms of basis point to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the global audio communication monitoring market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global audio communication monitoring market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in audio communication monitoring portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the audio communication monitoring supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the audio communication monitoring market space. Key competitors covered are include Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, NICE Systems Ltd., Nexidia Inc., Tata Communications Ltd., Nuance Communication, Inc., Fonetic, Intelligent Voice, Nectar Services Corporation, and Ameyo.

Key Segments Covered

Component Solutions Quality Analysis Audio Loudness Metering & Monitoring Call Recording Others Services Maintenance and Support Services Professional Services Industry Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Government Telecommunication & IT Media & Entertainment Healthcare Others



Enterprise Type Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



Application Law Enforcement Agencies Enterprise Employee Monitoring Broadcast Monitoring Sales and Internal Communication Monitoring Others



Key Regions Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

