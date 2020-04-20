Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market 2020 by Deployment, Solution, Application, Organization Type, Geographical Analysis and Business Opportunities to 2025

The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market is expected to reach USD 6,105.7 million by 2025. Increasing awareness about assistive technologies for visually impaired is a major factor fueling the growth of this market. Moreover, stringent government regulations and the high cost of hi-tech technologies may hinder the market growth.

Adroit market research report on global assistive technologies for visually impaired market gives a holistic view of the market demand, trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report covers the historical trends from 2015 to 2017 with the base year of estimation 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The study also includes the current status and future aspects of the market at global as well as country level. Furthermore, the market has also been assessed based on Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis. The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market has been segmented based on products and end users. Moreover, the report gives an in-depth analysis of the market competitors along with company profiles of key players.

Assistive technologies for people with vision impairment or blindness may include braille watches and braille printers, video magnifiers and other devices for reading and writing with low vision to screen readers for blind people or screen enhancements for low-vision computer operators. The product types studied in this report are categorized into educational devices, mobility devices, low vision devices and others. Mobility devices are expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Educational devices mainly consist of braille computers, writers and machines. Market players are bringing in innovation into braille displays, with a focus on reducing cost, so as to serve a large population base.

North America is anticipated to hold majority market share in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market by 2025, however Asia Pacific is expected to outpace other regions growing with a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Government initiatives for developing innovative technologies is a key factor propelling growth in this region.

Prominent players operating in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market include VFO, Dolphin Computer Access Ltd., HumanWare Group, Access Ingenuity, American Thermoform, LVI Low Vision International, Cambium Learning and others.

Key segments of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Educational devices

Braille computers

Braille writers

Reading machines

Mobility devices

Low vision devices

Others

End user Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Blind schools

Hospitals & social organizations

Personal use

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Rest of Middle East & Africa

