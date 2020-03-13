Asphalt Market Involving Next Generation Growth Opportunities To 2026 | BP, CEMEX, Exxon Mobil Corporation

“

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Asphalt Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Asphalt Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Asphalt market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Asphalt market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Asphalt market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Asphalt Market Report:

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Asphalt Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Asphalt market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Players of Asphalt Market are Studied: BP, CEMEX, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Imperial Oil, Owens Corning, Shell International, Total

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Asphalt market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type:

Additives

Mixtures

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Roadways

Waterproofing

Recreation

Others

Reasons to Buy this Report:

✒ Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Asphalt industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

✒ Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Asphalt trends

✒ Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

✒ Future Prospects: Current Asphalt developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Asphalt industry are looked into in this portion of the study

✒ Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

✒ Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

Table of Contents

Global Asphalt Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Asphalt Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Asphalt Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Additives

1.4.3 Mixtures

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Asphalt Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Roadways

1.5.3 Waterproofing

1.5.4 Recreation

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Asphalt Production

2.1.1 Global Asphalt Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Asphalt Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Asphalt Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Asphalt Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Asphalt Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Asphalt Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Asphalt Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Asphalt Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Asphalt Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Asphalt Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Asphalt Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Asphalt Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Asphalt Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Asphalt Production by Regions

4.1 Global Asphalt Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Asphalt Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Asphalt Production

4.2.2 United States Asphalt Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Asphalt Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Asphalt Production

4.3.2 Europe Asphalt Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Asphalt Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Asphalt Production

4.4.2 China Asphalt Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Asphalt Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Asphalt Production

4.5.2 Japan Asphalt Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Asphalt Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Asphalt Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Asphalt Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Asphalt Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Asphalt Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Asphalt Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Asphalt Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Asphalt Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Asphalt Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Asphalt Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Asphalt Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Asphalt Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Asphalt Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Asphalt Revenue by Type

6.3 Asphalt Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Asphalt Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Asphalt Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Asphalt Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BP

8.1.1 BP Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Asphalt

8.1.4 Asphalt Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 CEMEX

8.2.1 CEMEX Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Asphalt

8.2.4 Asphalt Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation

8.3.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Asphalt

8.3.4 Asphalt Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Imperial Oil

8.4.1 Imperial Oil Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Asphalt

8.4.4 Asphalt Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Owens Corning

8.5.1 Owens Corning Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Asphalt

8.5.4 Asphalt Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Shell International

8.6.1 Shell International Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Asphalt

8.6.4 Asphalt Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Total

8.7.1 Total Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Asphalt

8.7.4 Asphalt Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Asphalt Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Asphalt Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Asphalt Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Asphalt Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Asphalt Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Asphalt Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Asphalt Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Asphalt Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Asphalt Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Asphalt Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Asphalt Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Asphalt Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Asphalt Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Asphalt Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Asphalt Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Asphalt Upstream Market

11.1.1 Asphalt Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Asphalt Raw Material

11.1.3 Asphalt Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Asphalt Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Asphalt Distributors

11.5 Asphalt Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

