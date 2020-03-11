Asia-Pacific General Aviation Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The Asia-Pacific general aviation market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 0.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– In the Asia-Pacific region, corporate users are making use of the most number of business jets, and the growing demand from various users has led to the industry to witness significant growth. Membership schemes, as well as easy booking schemes via mobile apps and online platforms, have made charter services more accessible to the people in the region.

– The Asia-Pacific region is also witnessing a growing number of Part 91 aircraft owners offering charter services in countries, such as Hong Kong and China. The continued presence of these private owners offering their aircraft for hire has created tension and competition with legitimate Part 135 charter operators.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3617127

– Moreover, the number of business jets in the Asia-Pacific region witnessed an increase in 2017, according to the Asian Sky Group. The total business jet fleet witnessed growth by 3% from 2016, with a total of 1,182 aircraft based in the Asia-Pacific region.

– According to the Asian Sky Group, the total civil turbine helicopter fleet in the Asia-Pacific region was 4,265 helicopters as per 2018. The growth rate of the operational fleet has been witnessing gradual increase since 2016.

– According to the ASG, Australia has the largest fleet in the Asia-Pacific region, with 853 operational turbine helicopters. China, Japan, and New Zealand ranked second, third, and fourth, with 667, 649, and 511 helicopters, respectively. Additionally, China witnessed the largest fleet addition in 2018, with 82 turbine helicopters added to its fleet.

– On the other hand, insufficient infrastructure, operational regulations, and airspace limitations may hamper the market in the long term.

– Currently, aviation manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region are focused on the development of fuel-efficient aircraft engines and design, while being more eco-friendly. The most recent development in the light business jet scenario is the Eclipse 550 from One Aviation. The Eclipse 550, which is the new twin-engine jet from Eclipse Aerospace, consumes only 59 gallons of fuel per hour, thus, making the Eclipse 550 one of the most efficient light business jets in Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends

The Business Jet Segment is Projected to Grow at a High Pace

Currently, the business jet segment has the highest share out of all the segments. The increasing number of ultra-high net worth individuals in Asia-Pacific is leading to a growth in this segment. The total Asia-Pacific business jet fleet was 1,155 aircraft in 2016, as reported by the Asian Sky Group. Overall in 2018, the region added 112 aircraft (57 new and 55 preowned) and as of June 2018, there were 311 business jets in the Asia-Pacific region used for the charter, which was a 5% increase from the 296 business jets used for charter in 2016. The 311 business jets represented 26% of the total regional fleet. Business jet deliveries in China witnessed a decline, owing to poor domestic growth and poor business confidence, in terms of business jets. Although there was a decline in the number of business jets, various business jet companies in China are confident of having new aircraft deliveries in 2019, owing to the fact that the country is one of the main markets for the business jet in the Asia-Pacific region. Likewise, factors, such as the growing interest in business jets and increasing business jet utilization, may lead to focus on this segment, and this may be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

China is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth

Currently, China is generating the highest revenue in the Asia-Pacific general aviation market. China is witnessing an increase in the number of developments related to general aviation. Additionally, there is a strong growth of part 91 aircraft owners in China, who are offering charter services. On the other hand, healthy economic growth and the growing number of high-net worth individuals in China have significantly led to the growth in the number of business jet operating in the country. Moreover, according to data published by Asian Sky Group, companies, such as Gulfstream and Bombardier, operate the majority of the charter fleet in China. In addition, China is also one of the fastest growing countries for general aviation helicopters, and in 2017, the country witnessed growth in general aviation helicopters, owing to government support and increased interest from leading foreign OEMs. Moreover, according to the Civil Administration of China (CAAC), the country licensed 93 new general aviation airport in 2018, thus making the total number of general aviation airport in China amounting to 173. Additionally, according to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), general aviation aircraft population is expected to reach 20,000 by 2035 and the various significant changes, such as growth in short-distance transportation, low-altitude airspace tourism, and business trips, may lead to a growth in the Chinese general aviation market.

Competitive Landscape

Various players, such as Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation SA, Textron Inc., Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Leonardo SpA, and Boeing, occupied significant share in the Asia-Pacific General Aviation Market. Various initiatives, as well as product innovations undertaken by companies, have strengthen their presence in the market. Bombardier business jets are best suited for the Asia-Pacific region, offering an impressive range and incomparable luxury, as it offers access to a world-class service center in Singapore. Bell Helicopters, a subsidiary of Textron Inc. reported that it has plans to strengthen its presence in South Asia and may introduce the Bell 525 helicopter in Malaysia.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/asia-pacific-general-aviation-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Helicopters

5.1.2 Piston Fixed-wing Aircraft

5.1.3 Turboprop Aircraft

5.1.4 Business Jet

5.2 Country

5.2.1 China

5.2.2 India

5.2.3 Japan

5.2.4 South Korea

5.2.5 Australia

5.2.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Textron Inc.

6.2.2 Embraer SA

6.2.3 Bombardier Inc.

6.2.4 One Aviation Corporation

6.2.5 Pilatus Aircraft Ltd

6.2.6 Honda Aircraft Company LLC

6.2.7 Airbus SE

6.2.8 The Boeing Company

6.2.9 Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.

6.2.10 Dassault Aviation SA

6.2.11 Sikorsky Aircraft

6.2.12 Leonardo SpA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3617127

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155