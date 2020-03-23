AS-Interface Market 2020 Analysis By Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Till 2025

This report examines AS-Interface’s global market size, industry status and forecast, competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global AS-Interface market by company, region, type and end user.

AS-Interface (Actuator Sensor Interface, AS-i) is an industrial network solution (physical layer, data access method and protocol) that is used in PLC, DCS and PC-based automation systems. It is for connecting simple field I / O devices (e.g. binary ON / OFF devices such as actuators, sensors, rotary encoders, analog inputs and outputs, push buttons and valve position sensors) in discrete manufacturing and process applications with one 2 designed conductor cables.

The AS-i gateway / master component is expected to have the largest market size in 2018. It is the central part of the AS-Interface system.

The water and wastewater treatment industry in the AS-Interface market is expected to grow at the second highest growth rate between 2018 and 2023.

In 2017, AS-Interface’s global market size was $ xx million and is expected to reach $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the top global players that

Bihl + Wiedemann

Baumer Electric

Pepperl + Fuchs

Siemens

Valmet

ABB

Emerson

IFM Electronic

Phoenix Contact

Schneider cover

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

AS-i gateway / master

AS-i power supply

AS-i slave

AS-i cable

Market segment by application, in

food & beverage

chemicals

Oil & gas

water & waste water – treatment

pharmaceuticals

automotive

metal and mining

other

The study objectives of this report are:

Analysis and forecast of the market size of AS-Interface on the world market.

Analysis of the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

Definition, description and forecast of the market by type, end use and region.

Analysis and comparison of the market status and the forecast between China and important regions, namely the USA, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analysis of the market potential and advantage, the opportunities and challenges, the restrictions and risks of the key global regions.

Identify key trends and factors that drive or inhibit market growth.

Analysis of market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

Strategic analysis of each submarket with regard to the individual growth trend and its contribution to the market

Analysis of competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, product launches and acquisitions in the market

Strategic profiling of the main players and comprehensive analysis of their growth strategies.

In this study, the following years are taken into account to estimate the market size of AS-Interface:

History year: 2013-2017

base year: 2017

estimated year: 2018

forecast year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is the base year. Whenever data information for the base year was not available, the previous year was taken into account.

Main players

AS-Interface manufacturers

AS-Interface distributors / dealers / wholesalers

AS-Interface sub-component manufacturers

Industry association

Downstream providers

Available adjustments

With the given market data, QYResearch offers adjustments to the specific requirements of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Analysis of the AS-Interface market at regional and country level according to end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market participants.

