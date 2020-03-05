Artificial Organs & Bionic Implant Market 2020-2025: Gambro AB, Iwalk Inc., Jarvik Heart, Lifenet Health, Medtronic, Nano Retina, Inc., Abiomed, Inc.

The Global Artificial Organs and Bionic Implant Market valued at USD XX.XX billion in 2017 is expected to reach USD XX.XX billion by 2025, at a CAGR of X.XX% between 2017 and 2025. An artificial organ is an engineered device which is implanted into the human body to replace a natural organ in case of failure or a disease. Rapidly ageing global population and a subsequent increase in the number of people suffering from organ failures represent the key factors driving the market.

The Global Artificial organs and Bionic Implant market is segmented by technology, product and Regional. Regionally, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

The key players are-

• Esko Bionics

• F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

• Gambro AB

• Iwalk Inc.

• Jarvik Heart

• Lifenet Health

• Medtronic

• Nano Retina, Inc.

• Abiomed, Inc.

• Heartware International, Inc.

• …

