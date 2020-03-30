Artificial Disc Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Artificial Disc Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. An artificial disc also called disc prosthesis or disc replacement is a device that is implanted into the spine to imitate the functions of a normal disc that carry the load and allow motion. Artificial disc designs are classified into two types namely total disc replacement and disc nucleus replacement. Total disc replacement in which all or most of the disc tissue is removed and a replacement disc device is implanted into the space between the vertebra. Artificial discs are generally made of plastic-like (biopolymer) or metal materials, or a combination of both. In Europe, these total disc replacements have been utilized since the late 1980s. Most used total disc replacement designs have two plates in which one attaches to the vertebrae above the disc being replaced and the other to the vertebrae below. Some devices consist of a compressible, soft plastic-like piece between these plates which allows smooth motion, usually curved, surfaces slide across each other.

The artificial disc is used to treat chronic pain, severe back pain, and cervical pain. An artificial disc is used to treat pain that has not been adequately reduced with non-operative care such as injections, physical therapy or medications, etc. Artificial disc replacement is more advantageous as it allows a more rapid return to activities in comparison to traditional fusion surgery.

According to the Global Burden of Disease, low back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide, affecting an estimated 540 million people at any one time. In addition, low back pain was responsible for about 60.1 million disability-adjusted life-years in the year 2015, with an increase of 54% since 1990, with the highest increase seen in low-income and middle-income countries.

Increasing the prevalence of degenerative spine conditions due to the increasing geriatric population, growing demand for minimal surgical procedures and technological advancements in the artificial discs are the key driving factors in the artificial disc market.

Key Market Trends

Cervical Artificial Disc Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Artificial Disc Market

Cervical disc replacement is a surgical procedure in which a damaged or degenerated disc is removed and replaced with an artificial disc device. These discs are the cushions or shock absorbers between the bones (vertebra) of the neck (cervical spine). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), lifetime prevalence of low back pain is estimated to be 60%-70% in industrialized countries (one-year prevalence rate is 15%-45%, in adult incidence rate of low back pain is 5% per year) and the prevalence rate for children and adolescents is lower than that compared to adults but is rising.

Cervical artificial disc​ segment holds a significant market share in the artificial disc market and is anticipated to show a similar trend over the forecast period due to benefits over more traditional fusion surgery in terms of preserves motion at the affected level which may help in protecting against accelerated degeneration of the discs above and below the disc replacement. Rising prevalence of degenerative disc disease and growing demand for non-invasive procedures are the key driving factors in the cervical artificial disc​ segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global artificial disc market due to the increasing aging population and higher success rate of artificial disc replacements in this region. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, approximately 80 percent of adults experience low back pain at some point in their lifetimes in the United States. Back pain is one of the most common reasons for missed work in the United States. One-half of all working people in the United States admit to having back pain symptoms each year. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure is also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

Competitive Landscape

The Artificial Disc Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are ​Globus Medical, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen​, Centinel Spine, LLC​, Medtronic Plc, AxioMed LLC, NuVasive Inc​, Orthofix Medical Inc​, K2M, Inc, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc and Synergy Disc Replacement Inc.

