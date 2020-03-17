Articulated Robots Market Investigation Highlights Growth Trends in the Coming Years

GMD predicts the revenue of global articulated robots market to reach $62.0 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems including hardware, software & service, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 12.9%. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.78% during the same period, advancing to 651.4 thousand units in 2026.

Highlighted with 36 tables and 131 figures, this 238-page report “Global Articulated Robots Market by Subsystem, Function, Component, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global articulated robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global articulated robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Function, Component, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Based on function, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Soldering & Welding

• Material Handling

• Assembling & Disassembling

• Painting & Dispensing

• Milling & Grinding

• Cutting & Processing

• Others

Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Robot Controller Unit

• Robotic Arm

• End Effector

• Drive

• Sensors

• Power Supply

• Motors

• Others

Based on payload, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• <20 KG

• 20-80 KG

• 80-300 KG

• >300 KG

Based on application in industrial verticals, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Metal & Machinery

• Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics

• Medical & Pharmaceutical

• Food & Agriculture

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Function and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global articulated robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Wave Inc.

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Genmark Automation, Inc.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Pari Robotics

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schunk GmbH

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12490/Single