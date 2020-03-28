Arterial Stents Market Outline Analysis 2019-2025

Arterial Stents Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Arterial Stents is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Arterial Stents in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Arterial Stents Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segmentation

Based on the product type, the global arterial stents market is segmented into coronary stents and peripheral stents. The coronary stents are further classified into bare metal stents, bioresorbable stents, drug-eluting stents and others. The others segment is comprised of dual therapy stents, covered stents. The peripheral stents segment is further divided into self-expanding stents, balloon-expanding stents, and others (Drug-eluting stents, covered stents etc.). In 2016, coronary stents accounted for a highest market share. Drug-eluting stents sub-segment generated highest revenue in 2016, which is owing to the development and incorporation of anti-restenotic agents for drug-eluting stents, aimed at preventing the incidence of re-stenosis. The peripheral stents segment is anticipated to witness maximum CAGR by 2025, due to the high flexibility of self-expanding peripheral stents and usage of Co–Cr material in their design to impart radial strength. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Different types of applications in the arterial stents market are coronary artery, carotid artery, iliac artery, femoral & popliteal artery, and others. The coronary artery segment dominated the market in terms of market share in 2016, and is expected to continue to lead the global market during forecast period. However, femoral & popliteal artery segment is likely to expand with relatively significant CAGR during 2017-2025, due to rising number of PCI procedures on femoral artery, as it is considered to be the most safe and accessible artery for stenting.

Geographically, the global arterial stents has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Global Arterial Stents Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global arterial stents based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Abbott Vascular (Abbott Laboratories), Cordis Corporation (A Cardinal Health Company), Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc. (BARD Peripheral Vascular), Medtronic, Gore Medical, Cook Medical, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Lifetech Scientific, and BIOTRONIK AG.

Global Arterial Stents Market has been segmented as given below:

Global Arterial Stents Market, by Product,

Coronary Stents Bare Metal Stents Drug-eluting Stents Bioresorbable Stents Others

Peripheral Stents Self-expandable Stents Balloon-expandable Stents Others



Global Arterial Stents Market, by Application,

Coronary Artery

Carotid Artery

Iliac Artery

Femoral & Popliteal Artery

Others

Global Arterial Stents Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



More Information…….