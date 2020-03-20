Armor Materials Industry Trend, Market Size, Trend, Growth, Share and Future Forecast Till 2025

Armor Materials Industry study refers to the materials which are used to strengthen and upgrade the armor. These armor materials are used in various armors such as helmet, vest, vehicle and others. Several global armor material manufacturers are developing and manufacturing light weight and durable armor materials. These lightweight armor systems are more effective in complex situations.

Growing demand for motherland security, technological advancement of weapons, rising security issues and growing terrorism activities across the world are some of the key factors favouring the market growth. However, huge costs of manufacturing and strict government rules are hampering the market.

Ceramic materials have been used successfully in personal armor systems to defeat small-arms threats. They are preferred for personal armor systems because they are lighter than more traditional armor made of metallic alloys.

Ceramic armor can be used to protect vehicles as well as individual personnel. Ceramics are known to be some of the hardest materials, and unlike materials such as Kevlar ceramics break the bullet. The strongest and lightest ceramic is boron carbide.

The commercially manufactured ceramics for armor include materials such as boron carbide, aluminium oxide, silicon carbide, titanium boride, aluminium nitride, and synthetic diamond composite.

The worldwide market for Armor Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 13600 million US$ in 2025, from 8980 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Armor Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Armor Materials Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Du Pont, Tata, 3M, Honeywell, BaoTi, ATI Metals, FSSS, DSM, Alcoa Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Saab AB, Carpenter Technology, Cerco Corp, AGY Holding, Ceramtec, JPS Composite Materials, Coorstek, Leeco Steel and Waco Composites

Market Segment by Type covers:

Metals & Alloys

Ceramics

Composites Fiber

Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Civilian Armor

Military Armor

