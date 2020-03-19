Aquaculture Feed Market Report, History and Forecast 2020-2026|Tetra, UPEC, Canadian Aquatic Feed

“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Aquaculture Feed market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Aquaculture Feed market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Aquaculture Feed market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Aquaculture Feed market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Aquaculture Feed market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Aquaculture Feed market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Aquaculture Feed Market Leading Players

Tetra, UPEC, Canadian Aquatic Feed, Coppens International BV, Ocean Star International (OSI), Hikari, JBL, Sera, Ocean Nutrition, Marubeni Nisshin Feed, Aqua One, Dongpinghu Feed, Inch-Gold Fish, Sanyou Chuangmei, Beijing New Rainbow Feed Industries, Cargill, SunSun, Kaytee, Aqueon, Porpoise Aquarium, Haifeng Feeds, Other

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Aquaculture Feed market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Aquaculture Feed Segmentation by Product

TheLive food, Processed food

Aquaculture Feed Segmentation by Application

Goldfish, Koi, Tropical Fish, Other

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Aquaculture Feed market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Aquaculture Feed market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Aquaculture Feed market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Aquaculture Feed market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Aquaculture Feed market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Aquaculture Feed market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents 1 Aquaculture Feed Market Overview

1.1 Aquaculture Feed Product Overview

1.2 Aquaculture Feed Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Live food

1.2.2 Processed food

1.3 Global Aquaculture Feed Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Aquaculture Feed Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Aquaculture Feed Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Aquaculture Feed Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Aquaculture Feed Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Aquaculture Feed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Aquaculture Feed Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Aquaculture Feed Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Aquaculture Feed Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Aquaculture Feed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Aquaculture Feed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Aquaculture Feed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Aquaculture Feed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Aquaculture Feed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Aquaculture Feed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Aquaculture Feed Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Aquaculture Feed Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Aquaculture Feed Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Aquaculture Feed Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Aquaculture Feed Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Aquaculture Feed Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aquaculture Feed Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Aquaculture Feed Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Aquaculture Feed as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aquaculture Feed Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Aquaculture Feed Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Aquaculture Feed Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Aquaculture Feed Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Aquaculture Feed Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Aquaculture Feed Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Aquaculture Feed Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Aquaculture Feed Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Aquaculture Feed Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Aquaculture Feed Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Aquaculture Feed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Aquaculture Feed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Aquaculture Feed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Aquaculture Feed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Aquaculture Feed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Aquaculture Feed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Aquaculture Feed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Aquaculture Feed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Aquaculture Feed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Aquaculture Feed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Aquaculture Feed by Application

4.1 Aquaculture Feed Segment by Application

4.1.1 Goldfish

4.1.2 Koi

4.1.3 Tropical Fish

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Aquaculture Feed Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Aquaculture Feed Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Aquaculture Feed Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Aquaculture Feed Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Aquaculture Feed by Application

4.5.2 Europe Aquaculture Feed by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Aquaculture Feed by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Aquaculture Feed by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Aquaculture Feed by Application 5 North America Aquaculture Feed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Aquaculture Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Aquaculture Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Aquaculture Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Aquaculture Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Aquaculture Feed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Aquaculture Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Aquaculture Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Aquaculture Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Aquaculture Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Aquaculture Feed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aquaculture Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aquaculture Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aquaculture Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aquaculture Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Aquaculture Feed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Aquaculture Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Aquaculture Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Aquaculture Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Aquaculture Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Aquaculture Feed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aquaculture Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aquaculture Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Aquaculture Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Aquaculture Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Aquaculture Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aquaculture Feed Business

10.1 Tetra

10.1.1 Tetra Corporation Information

10.1.2 Tetra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Tetra Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Tetra Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.1.5 Tetra Recent Development

10.2 UPEC

10.2.1 UPEC Corporation Information

10.2.2 UPEC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 UPEC Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 UPEC Recent Development

10.3 Canadian Aquatic Feed

10.3.1 Canadian Aquatic Feed Corporation Information

10.3.2 Canadian Aquatic Feed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Canadian Aquatic Feed Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Canadian Aquatic Feed Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.3.5 Canadian Aquatic Feed Recent Development

10.4 Coppens International BV

10.4.1 Coppens International BV Corporation Information

10.4.2 Coppens International BV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Coppens International BV Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Coppens International BV Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.4.5 Coppens International BV Recent Development

10.5 Ocean Star International (OSI)

10.5.1 Ocean Star International (OSI) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ocean Star International (OSI) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Ocean Star International (OSI) Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Ocean Star International (OSI) Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.5.5 Ocean Star International (OSI) Recent Development

10.6 Hikari

10.6.1 Hikari Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hikari Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Hikari Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Hikari Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.6.5 Hikari Recent Development

10.7 JBL

10.7.1 JBL Corporation Information

10.7.2 JBL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 JBL Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 JBL Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.7.5 JBL Recent Development

10.8 Sera

10.8.1 Sera Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sera Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sera Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sera Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.8.5 Sera Recent Development

10.9 Ocean Nutrition

10.9.1 Ocean Nutrition Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ocean Nutrition Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Ocean Nutrition Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Ocean Nutrition Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.9.5 Ocean Nutrition Recent Development

10.10 Marubeni Nisshin Feed

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Aquaculture Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Marubeni Nisshin Feed Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Marubeni Nisshin Feed Recent Development

10.11 Aqua One

10.11.1 Aqua One Corporation Information

10.11.2 Aqua One Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Aqua One Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Aqua One Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.11.5 Aqua One Recent Development

10.12 Dongpinghu Feed

10.12.1 Dongpinghu Feed Corporation Information

10.12.2 Dongpinghu Feed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Dongpinghu Feed Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Dongpinghu Feed Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.12.5 Dongpinghu Feed Recent Development

10.13 Inch-Gold Fish

10.13.1 Inch-Gold Fish Corporation Information

10.13.2 Inch-Gold Fish Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Inch-Gold Fish Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Inch-Gold Fish Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.13.5 Inch-Gold Fish Recent Development

10.14 Sanyou Chuangmei

10.14.1 Sanyou Chuangmei Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sanyou Chuangmei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Sanyou Chuangmei Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Sanyou Chuangmei Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.14.5 Sanyou Chuangmei Recent Development

10.15 Beijing New Rainbow Feed Industries

10.15.1 Beijing New Rainbow Feed Industries Corporation Information

10.15.2 Beijing New Rainbow Feed Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Beijing New Rainbow Feed Industries Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Beijing New Rainbow Feed Industries Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.15.5 Beijing New Rainbow Feed Industries Recent Development

10.16 Cargill

10.16.1 Cargill Corporation Information

10.16.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Cargill Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Cargill Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.16.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.17 SunSun

10.17.1 SunSun Corporation Information

10.17.2 SunSun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 SunSun Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 SunSun Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.17.5 SunSun Recent Development

10.18 Kaytee

10.18.1 Kaytee Corporation Information

10.18.2 Kaytee Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Kaytee Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Kaytee Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.18.5 Kaytee Recent Development

10.19 Aqueon

10.19.1 Aqueon Corporation Information

10.19.2 Aqueon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Aqueon Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Aqueon Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.19.5 Aqueon Recent Development

10.20 Porpoise Aquarium

10.20.1 Porpoise Aquarium Corporation Information

10.20.2 Porpoise Aquarium Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Porpoise Aquarium Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Porpoise Aquarium Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.20.5 Porpoise Aquarium Recent Development

10.21 Haifeng Feeds

10.21.1 Haifeng Feeds Corporation Information

10.21.2 Haifeng Feeds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Haifeng Feeds Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Haifeng Feeds Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.21.5 Haifeng Feeds Recent Development

10.22 Other

10.22.1 Other Corporation Information

10.22.2 Other Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Other Aquaculture Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Other Aquaculture Feed Products Offered

10.22.5 Other Recent Development 11 Aquaculture Feed Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Aquaculture Feed Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Aquaculture Feed Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer*

