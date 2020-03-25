Applications of 5G in Healthcare Sector Market 2020 By Top Players, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Abstract

Some regions of the United States and Korea have launched 5G commercial services while the rest of the world is expecting a large-scale of 5G commercialization sometime after 2020. The use of 5G in the health sector tends to be more difficult due to relatively high barrier to enter. This report discusses the feasibility of using 5G technology in a variety of healthcare applications and predicts 5G market value in the healthcare sector. Besides explaining the reasoning behind the assumptions about the feasibility, this report also points out why some 5G cases, which were considered to be key applications of 5G in the healthcare area, have failed to become a reality.

Companies covered

ADRF, Apple, AT&T, Cradlepoint, Sioux Falls, Verizon

Table of Contents

1.5G Applications in Healthcare

2. High Potential Applications of 5G in Healthcare

2.1 5G Ambulances

2.2 Telemedicine

2.2.1 Remote Consultation

2.2.2 Remote Biometrics

2.3 Private Healthcare Networks

2.4 Mobile Military Rescue Equipment

3.Medium Potential Applications of 5G in Healthcare

3.1 Smart Connected Wearables

3.1.1 Size Limitation

3.1.2 Ambiguity in Applications

4. Low Potential, Widely Adopted Applications of 5G in Healthcare

4.1 Mobile Networks Not Major Connection Method in Hospitals

4.2 Limited Use Cases

4.3 Other Obstacles

4.3.1 Unclear Accountability

4.3.2 Barriers to Physical Deployment

5. MIC Perspective

5.1 Readiness Levels of Private 5G Networks in Hospitals as Determining Factor for 5G Expansion in Healthcare

5.2 Low 5G Network Penetration Rate Poses the Biggest Challenge to 5G Application Development

5.3 Compliance and Humanity Issues Associated with 5G Still Await Solutions

Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies

Continued….

