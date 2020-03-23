Application Management Services (AMS) Market Share, Size 2020| Emerging Rapidly with Global Latest Trends, Growth, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report examines the size of the global application management services (AMS) market, industry status and forecasts, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global application management services (AMS) market by company, region, type and end-use industry.

AMS helps organizations manage their business applications to increase operational efficiency and effectiveness. These services also support business growth and help organizations evolve with the evolution of business directions. The main steps involved in AMS are application development, monitoring, maintenance and support.

The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, due to the increasing implementation of new technologies in the modernization of its existing applications. The vertical of retail and e-commerce is expected to grow at the fastest rate as retailers migrate their application landscapes to a more flexible and scalable platform to bring efficiency gains and optimize operating costs .

In 2017, the size of the global application management services (AMS) market was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the period. 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered by

Accenture

IBM

Infosys

TCS

Atos Origin

Bourntec Solutions

Capgemini

Cognizant

CSC

Deloitte

Fujitsu

HP

Iblesoft

Ingenuity Technologies

L&T Infotech

Logica

Tech Mahindra

NTT Data

Wipro

Xerox

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

discrete AMS Integrated AMS

Market segment by application, divided into

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

The objectives of this report’s study are:

To study and forecast the size of the application management services (AMS) market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the application management services (AMS) market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key Stakeholders

Application Management Services (AMS) Manufacturers

Application Management Services (AMS) Distributors / Traders / Wholesalers

Application Management Services (AMS) Sub-Component Manufacturers

Industry Association Downstream Manufacturers

Contents

Global Application Management Services (AMS) Market Size, State and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Introducing the Application Management Services (AMS) Industry

1.1 Presentation of the application management services (AMS) market

1.1.1 Product Scope of Application Management Services (AMS)

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Market size of global application management services (AMS) and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Application management services (AMS) market by type

1.3.1 Discrete AMS

1.3.2 Integrated AMS

1.4 Application Management Services (AMS) Market by End User / Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Telecom and IT

1.4.3 Retail and electronic commerce

1.4.4 Health care and life sciences

1.4.5 Fabrication

1.4.6 Energy and public services

1.4.7 Others

Chapter Two: Player Analysis of Global Application Management Services (AMS)

2.1 Size of the market for application management services (AMS) (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Accenture

To continue

