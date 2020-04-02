APAC Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Is Forecasted To Register The Highest CAGR During 2019-2023

The Business Research Company’s Orthopedic Prosthetics Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The orthopedic prosthetics market consists of sales of orthopedic prosthetic devices. Orthopedic prosthetics are artificial devices used to replace a missing body part lost due to disease, trauma, surgical removal of body appendage, disabling illness or congenital conditions. The orthopedic prosthetics industry is being driven by an increasing number of trauma cases and accidental injuries. The trauma cases and accidental injuries are caused by various factors such as road accidents, sports injuries, other medical complications and work-related accidents.

The companies in the orthopedic prosthetics market are witnessing the emergence of 3D printed orthopedic prosthetics. 3D printing is a process that involves a digital model being transformed into a three-dimensional solid object. 3D printed orthopedic prosthetics are devices that are manufactured by the process of 3D printing. These devices have shorter lead times, lower costs and consistent quality.

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market, Segmentation

By Product

Upper Extremity Prosthetics

Lower Extremity Prosthetics

Sockets

Other Products

By End-User

Hospitals

Prosthetic Clinics

Rehabilitation Center

Others

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the orthopedic prosthetics market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the orthopedic prosthetics market are Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Blatchford Ltd, Zimmer Biomet Inc., DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corp.

