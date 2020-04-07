APAC Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Market Is Forecasted To Register The Highest CAGR During 2019-2022

The Business Research Company’s Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The electric vehicle (EV) batteries manufacturing market consists of sales of electric vehicle batteries. These batteries are used to power commercial electrical vehicles, passenger electrical vehicles, electric bikes and scooters. Increasing demand for electric vehicles is driving the market for electric vehicle batteries that are used for propulsion. Electric vehicles use one or more electric motors which are powered by electric batteries. Electric vehicle batteries can be recharged and their use does not emit harmful gases.

Electric vehicle battery manufacturers are increasingly investing in the integration of IoT, artificial intelligence with electric vehicle batteries to accelerate the energy transition from fossil fuels. The internet of things (IoT) is a system of connected devices that can transfer data over a network without human interaction. IoT enabled batteries can help in cost savings through accurate monitoring and forecasting of energy consumption. Major automotive manufacturers like Tesla have already invested in IoT enabled electric vehicle batteries.

Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Market, Segmentation

By Vehicle Type,

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Two-wheeler

By End-User

OEMs

Aftermarket

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the electric vehicle battery manufacturing market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the electric vehicle battery manufacturing market are Panasonic Corporation, BYD Company Ltd., Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, LG Chem Ltd and GS Yuasa International Ltd.

