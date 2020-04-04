Antivirals Market 2020 Worldwide Industry Analysis And New Market Opportunities Explored To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Antivirals Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The antivirals market consists of sales of antiviral drugs and related services. Antiviral drugs reduces the replication of viruses at different stages. Various type of viral infections for which antiviral drugs are used include HIV, herpes, hepatitis and influenza viruses. The rising incidents of viral infections across the world is a significant driver for the antiviral drugs market. A virus is a small infectious agent which has the ability to invade a host cell and then grow in multiple numbers.

The rising incidents of antiviral resistance is one of the major restraints for the antiviral drug market. Antiviral resistance occurs when viruses mutate and adapt to antiviral drugs due to prolonged usage of these drugs. The mutation changes that parts of the virus-cell that are affected by drugs, thus causing the antiviral drug to become ineffective against the virus.

Antivirals Market, Segmentation

By Therapeutics,

HIV/AIDS Therapeutics

Hepatitis (B & C) Therapeutics

Herpes Therapeutics

Influenza Therapeutics

Others (Pneumonia)

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical center

Few Points From Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Antivirals Market Characteristics

3. Antivirals Market Size And Growth

4. Antivirals Market Segmentation

5. Antivirals Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

25. Antivirals Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Global Antivirals Market

27. Antivirals Market Trends And Strategies

28. Antivirals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

29. Appendix

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the antivirals market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the antivirals market are Merck & Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Roche Holding AG and Gilead Sciences.

