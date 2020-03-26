Antiviral Drugs Market Opportunities 2020-2026| with Industry Size, Competitor Analysis and Regional Demand| Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novartis

Complete study of the global Antiviral Drugs market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Antiviral Drugs industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Antiviral Drugs production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Antiviral Drugs market include _, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Antiviral Drugs industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Antiviral Drugs manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Antiviral Drugs industry.

Global Antiviral Drugs Market Segment By Type:

Antiviral, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Fusion Inhibitors, Immune System Modulators

Global Antiviral Drugs Market Segment By Application:

Hepatitis Therapeutics, HIV/AIDS Therapeutics, Herpes Therapeutics, Influenza Therapeutics

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Antiviral Drugs industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Antiviral Drugs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Antiviral Drugs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Antiviral Drugs market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Antiviral Drugs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Antiviral Drugs market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Antiviral Drugs Market Overview

1.1 Antiviral Drugs Product Overview

1.2 Antiviral Drugs Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

1.2.2 Protease Inhibitors

1.2.3 Fusion Inhibitors

1.2.4 Immune System Modulators

1.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Antiviral Drugs Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Antiviral Drugs Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Antiviral Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Antiviral Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Antiviral Drugs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Antiviral Drugs Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Antiviral Drugs Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Antiviral Drugs as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Antiviral Drugs Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Antiviral Drugs Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Antiviral Drugs Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Antiviral Drugs Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Antiviral Drugs Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Antiviral Drugs Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Antiviral Drugs Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Antiviral Drugs by Application

4.1 Antiviral Drugs Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hepatitis Therapeutics

4.1.2 HIV/AIDS Therapeutics

4.1.3 Herpes Therapeutics

4.1.4 Influenza Therapeutics

4.2 Global Antiviral Drugs Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Antiviral Drugs Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Antiviral Drugs Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Antiviral Drugs by Application

4.5.2 Europe Antiviral Drugs by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Antiviral Drugs by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs by Application 5 North America Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Antiviral Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Antiviral Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Antiviral Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Antiviral Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Antiviral Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Antiviral Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Antiviral Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Antiviral Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Antiviral Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Antiviral Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Antiviral Drugs Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Antiviral Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antiviral Drugs Business

10.1 Roche

10.1.1 Roche Corporation Information

10.1.2 Roche Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Roche Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Roche Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

10.1.5 Roche Recent Development

10.2 Johnson & Johnson

10.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

10.3 Merck

10.3.1 Merck Corporation Information

10.3.2 Merck Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Merck Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Merck Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

10.3.5 Merck Recent Development

10.4 Novartis

10.4.1 Novartis Corporation Information

10.4.2 Novartis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Novartis Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Novartis Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

10.4.5 Novartis Recent Development

10.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb

10.5.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

10.5.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Development

10.6 Gilead Sciences

10.6.1 Gilead Sciences Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gilead Sciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Gilead Sciences Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Gilead Sciences Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

10.6.5 Gilead Sciences Recent Development

10.7 GlaxoSmithKline

10.7.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information

10.7.2 GlaxoSmithKline Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 GlaxoSmithKline Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 GlaxoSmithKline Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

10.7.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

10.8 AbbVie

10.8.1 AbbVie Corporation Information

10.8.2 AbbVie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 AbbVie Antiviral Drugs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 AbbVie Antiviral Drugs Products Offered

10.8.5 AbbVie Recent Development 11 Antiviral Drugs Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Antiviral Drugs Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Antiviral Drugs Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

