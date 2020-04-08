AntiThyroid Drugs Industry Growth, Opportunities, Segments Types, and Forecast Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s AntiThyroid Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The antithyroid drugs market consists of sales of antithyroid drugs and related services which are used for the treatment of hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroidism is caused by over production of thyroid hormones in children, adults and pregnant women. Anti-thyroid class of drugs are also called thionamides which block the formation of thyroid hormone from over active thyroid gland.

The antithyroid drugs industry is being restrained by the side effects of medication used to treat hyperthyroidism condition. There are many side effects associated with the medication used to treat hyperthyroidism. For instance, according to a study it was found that two most commonly used antithyroid medications propylthiouracil (PTU) and methimazole (MMI) causes hepatotoxicity and death in children and major abnormalities in the fetus.

AntiThyroid Drugs Market Segmentation

By Drug Type:

1. Thionamides (Inhibition of hormone synthesis)

2. Iodides (Inhibition of hormone release)

By Route of Administration:

1. Oral

2. Intravenous

3. Others

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2447&type=smp

The AntiThyroid Drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for AntiThyroid Drugs and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. AntiThyroid Drugs Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. AntiThyroid Drugs Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. AntiThyroid Drugs Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. AntiThyroid Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The AntiThyroid Drugs Market

Chapter 27. AntiThyroid Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Product Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 29. AntiThyroid Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 30. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the AntiThyroid Drugs market are

Mylan N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co.

AbbVie Inc.

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Check Our Blog For More Information: http://blog.tbrc.info/