AntiThyroid Drugs Industry Growth, Opportunities, Segments Types, and Forecast Till 2023

AntiThyroid Drugs Industry Growth, Opportunities, Segments Types, and Forecast Till 2023April 8, 2020
TheBusinessResearchCompany’s AntiThyroid Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The antithyroid drugs market consists of sales of antithyroid drugs and related services which are used for the treatment of hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroidism is caused by over production of thyroid hormones in children, adults and pregnant women. Anti-thyroid class of drugs are also called thionamides which block the formation of thyroid hormone from over active thyroid gland.
The antithyroid drugs industry is being restrained by the side effects of medication used to treat hyperthyroidism condition. There are many side effects associated with the medication used to treat hyperthyroidism. For instance, according to a study it was found that two most commonly used antithyroid medications propylthiouracil (PTU) and methimazole (MMI) causes hepatotoxicity and death in children and major abnormalities in the fetus.
AntiThyroid Drugs Market Segmentation
By Drug Type:
1. Thionamides (Inhibition of hormone synthesis)
2. Iodides (Inhibition of hormone release)
By Route of Administration:
1. Oral
2. Intravenous
3. Others
The AntiThyroid Drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for AntiThyroid Drugs and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.
Chapters from Table Of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. AntiThyroid Drugs Market Characteristics
Chapter 3. AntiThyroid Drugs Market Size And Growth
Chapter 4. AntiThyroid Drugs Market Segmentation
Chapter 5. AntiThyroid Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis
……
Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The AntiThyroid Drugs Market
Chapter 27. AntiThyroid Drugs Market Trends And Strategies
Chapter 28. Product Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 29. AntiThyroid Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
Chapter 30. Appendix
Some of the major key players involved in the AntiThyroid Drugs market are
Mylan N.V.
Abbott Laboratories
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Merck & Co.
AbbVie Inc.
