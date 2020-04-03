2022 Antiglaucoma Drugs Market By Product, By Disease Condition, By Type, Regions Analysis | Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ALLERGAN, Novartis AG, Abbott Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson.April 3, 2020
The Business Research Company’s Antiglaucoma Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The antiglaucoma drug market consists of sales of antiglaucoma drugs which are used in the treatment of glaucoma. Glaucoma is a disease in which the optic nerve is damaged resulting into irreversible loss of vision and it is often associated with increased pressure of the fluid in eye. The market comprises of segments such as alpha agonists, beta blockers, prostaglandins, combined medication and other. The market does not include the sale of biologics used for the treatment of glaucoma.
Incidence of glaucoma increases with age and due to increase in the geriatric population worldwide, governments are launching initiatives to promote awareness on glaucoma and other eye disorders. For instance, the Vision Health initiative by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the USA aimed to prevent eye disorders including glaucoma and improve the overall eye health. In Australia, the government funded an eye screening program as part of its Vision 2020 initiative to promote awareness and prevent vision loss among the population suffering from glaucoma and other eye disorders. These government initiatives will stimulate the awareness among the people on glaucoma driving the market for anti-glaucoma drugs.
Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Segmentation
Antiglaucoma Drugs Market By Product Type:
Alpha Agonist
Beta Blockers
Prostaglandin Analogs
Combined Medication
Others
Antiglaucoma Drugs Market By Disease Condition Type:
Open-Angle Glaucoma
Angle-Closure Glaucoma
Normal-Tension Glaucoma
Congenital Glaucoma
Other Types Of Glaucoma
Antiglaucoma Drugs Market By Type:
Hospital Prescription drugs
Over-the counter drugs
Table Of Content:
- Executive Summary
- Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Characteristics
- Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Size And Growth
- Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Segmentation
- Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Antiglaucoma Drugs Market
- China Antiglaucoma Drugs Market
……
- Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
- Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Antiglaucoma Drugs Market
- Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Trends And Strategies
- Product Pipeline Analysis
- Antiglaucoma Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
- Appendix
Some of the major key players involved in the Antiglaucoma Drugs Market are
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ALLERGAN
Novartis AG
Abbott Healthcare
Johnson & Johnson.
The antiglaucoma drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American Market is the largest market for antiglaucoma drugs and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period.
