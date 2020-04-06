Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market 2020 Business Strategies, Opportunities, Future Trends And Top Key Players

The Business Research Company’s Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The antiemetics and antinauseants market consists of sale of antiemetic and antinauseant drugs and related services. Antiemetic and antinauseant drugs prevent, control or treat, nausea and vomiting caused in general or by other medications, frequent motion sickness, infections, stomach flu or chemotherapy. These drugs block signal messages to the part of the brain that controls nausea and vomiting thus reducing the symptoms of nausea or vomiting.

The antiemetics and antinauseants market is driven by the increase in the prevalence rate of cancer. Chemotherapy is one of the most recommended treatment to cure cancer, and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) are some of the side effects of the treatment. Antiemetics can help prevent CINV in about 60%-70% of patients. According to the WHO reports in 2018, the incidence of cancer globally has risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths. According to another report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 650,000 cancer patients in the USA receive chemotherapy in an outpatient oncology clinic each year. The CINV caused by chemotherapy treatments is cured by using antiemetic and antinauseant drugs like Dolasetron (Anzemet®), Ranitidine (Zantac®) and other serotonin 5-HT3 receptor types of antagonists.

Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Segmentation

Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market By Drug:

Dopamine antagonists

NK1 receptor antagonist

Antihistamines (H1 histamine receptor antagonists)

Cannabinoids

Benzodiazepines

Anticholinergics

Steroids

5-HT3 receptor antagonists

Others

Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market By Application:

Chemotherapy

Motion sickness

Gastroenteritis

General anaesthetics

Opioid analgesics

Dizziness

Pregnancy

Food poisoning

Emotional stress

Others

Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market By End Users:

Hospital

Medical Center

Clinic

Research Institutes

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Characteristics Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Size And Growth Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Segmentation Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market China Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market

……

Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Trends And Strategies Product Pipeline Analysis Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market are

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi-Aventis

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Abbott Laboratories

