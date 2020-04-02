Antidiarrhoeals Drugs Industry Segments By Drug Class, Application, Type and Growth Analysis Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Antidiarrhoeals Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The antidiarrheal drugs market consists of sale of antidiarrheal drugs and related services. Diarrhea is a disease affecting digestive parts of the body such as stomach, large intestine and rectum, esophagus, liver, gallbladder and pancreas and causes loose, watery bowel movements. Loperamide and bismuth subsalicylate are some examples of antidiarrheal drugs.

Rise in the number of diarrhea cases significantly contributes to the growth of antidiarrheal drugs industry. According to UNICEF, as of 2016, diarrhea was the second leading cause of death among children under the age of 5 years that is responsible for killing 760,000 children every year. It was also estimated in 2015 that, diarrhea was the leading cause of deaths of 1.31 million people globally, across all the ages. Increasing number of diarrheal cases increases the demand for antidiarrheal drugs.

Antidiarrhoeals Drugs Market Segmentation

By Drug Class:

1. Mucosal Protectants

2. Motility Modifying Drugs

By Application:

1. Adults

2. Childrens

By Type:

1. OTC drugs

2. Prescription Drugs

Major companies in the antidiarrheal drug market are merging with other companies in the market to increase their reach and market share. Companies merge with or acquire other companies to expand their market share, diversify their product portfolio, or acquire new technologies.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Antidiarrhoeals Drugs Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Antidiarrhoeals Drugs Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Antidiarrhoeals Drugs Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Antidiarrhoeals Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Antidiarrhoeals Drugs Market

Chapter 27. Antidiarrhoeals Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Product Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 29. Antidiarrhoeals Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 30. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Antidiarrhoeals Drugs market are

GlaxoSmithKline

Actelion

Perrigo

Lupin

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

