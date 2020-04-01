Antibody Drug Conjugates Market 2020 By Type, Regions, Product, Technology, Application, End User Analysis Forecast to 2023

The Business Research Company’s Antibody Drug Conjugates Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market consists of sales of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are complex engineered therapeutics consisting of monoclonal antibodies, directed toward tumor-associated antigens, to which highly potent cytotoxic agents are attached using chemical linkers.

The antibody drug conjugates market is being driven by rising incidences of cancer globally. The major causes for most cancers include obesity, smoking, alcohol, improper eating habits. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. The Cancer Research UK predicts that there will be 27.5 million new cases of cancer each year by 2040. The rising incidences of cancer are expected to increase the demand for antibody drug conjugates driving market growth.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Segmentation

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market By Type:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Linker

Drug/Toxin

Others

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market By Application:

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Lung Cancer

Brain Tumor

Others

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market By Product:

Adcertis

Kadcyla

Others

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market By Technology:

Immunogen Technology

Seattle Genetics Technology

Immunomedics Technology

Others

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market By End User:

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2513&type=smp

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Characteristics Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size And Growth Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Segmentation Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Antibody Drug Conjugates Market China Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

……

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Trends And Strategies Product Pipeline Analysis Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2513

Some of the major key players involved in the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market are

Bayer AG

Concortis Biotherapeutics

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Immunomedics, Inc.

Oxford BioTherapeutics

North America was the largest region in the antibody drug conjugates market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The antibody drug conjugates market in the same region is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/