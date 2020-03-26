Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market 2020 Size,Share Metrics | Industry Report Forecast by 2026Pfizer, Novartis, Genmab

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) attached to biologically active drugs by chemical linkers with labile bonds. By combining the unique targeting of mAbs with the cancer-killing ability of cytotoxic drugs, ADCs allow sensitive discrimination between healthy and diseased tissue. ADCs are part of a specialized subset of highly potent APIs. This technically challenging type of therapy combines innovations from biotechnology and chemistry to form a new class of highly potent biopharmaceutical drugs.

Advances in coupling antibodies to cytotoxic drugs permit greater control of drug pharmacokinetics and significantly improve delivery to target tissue. Potent new anti-cancer drugs can now be used to target cancers while minimizing exposure of healthy tissue.

By the type, the market is primarily split into

Seattle Genetics Technology

ImmunoGen Technology

Immunomedics Technology

By the application, this report covers the following segments

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) key manufacturers in this market include:

Roche

Pfizer

Novartis

Genmab

Bayer

Seattle Genetics

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

AbbVie

AbGenomics

ADC Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma

Kairos Therapeutics