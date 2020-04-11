Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Industry Growth, Opportunities, Applications and Forecast up to 2030 | Covid19 Implications And Growth

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The anti-viral drug therapy market consists of sales of anti-viral drugs used for the treatment of viral infections, such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis, influenza and novel coronavirus. Antiviral drugs do not kill their target pathogen, instead they inhibit the development of those viruses. The anti-viral drugs establishments are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of DNA polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, neuraminidase inhibitors, and others.

Increasing public-private funding for life science research globally is expected to drive the growth of anti-viral drug therapy industry. Currently, there are no drugs or vaccines approved for treatment of Covid 19 pandemic disease, however, there are several vaccines and drugs in pipeline, and are yet to be approved or launched. Governments around the world announced new grant funds for researchers in vaccines, treatment and diagnostics. Canada government announced C$275M for coronavirus research. Wellcome and the Gates Foundation announced they are joining forces with the credit card company MasterCard in a $125 million push to speed up development of drugs for treating COVID-19 infections.

Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Segmentation

By Drug Class:

1. DNA Polymerase Inhibitors

2. Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

3. Protease Inhibitors

4. Neuraminidase Inhibitors

5. Others

By Application:

1. HIV

2. Hepatitis

3. Herpes

4. Influenza

5. Others

The Anti-Viral Drug Therapy market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the anti-viral drug therapy market in 2019.

Some of the major key players involved in the Anti-Viral Drug Therapy market are

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers-Squibb

Cipla

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Gilead Sciences Inc

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

AstraZeneca plc

