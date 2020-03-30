Anti-retroviral Drugs Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Antiretroviral are the drugs that treat HIV. Factors contributing to the growth of the market includes rising burden of HIV, increasing investment in R&D and increase in availability of novel drugs with better efficacy. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, there were approximately 37.9 million people worldwide that were living with HIV/AIDS. An estimated 1.7 million individuals worldwide became newly infected with HIV in 2018. Anti-retrovirals (ARVs) are the foundation of HIV/AIDS management, as currently there is no cure or vaccine available for HIV. In individuals with a non-resistant strain of HIV, the antiretroviral treatment can suppress the replication of HIV in about 80% of cases. This huge patient pool shows that the market for anti-retroviral drugs is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Multi-class Combination Products is Expected to Register a Significant Growth in the Forecast Years

Based on drug class, it is segmented into Integrase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Multi-class Combination Products, Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs), Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs) and Others. The key factor contributing to the growth of the Multi-class Combination Products is the rising burden of HIV and new drug approval. According to WHO, around 770,000 people died from HIV in 2018. Many companies are focusing on developing breakthrough products for the treatment of antiretroviral drugs in order to maintain their competitive advantage and penetrate new regional markets. Additionally, the increase in funding for companies involved in the research related to anti-retroviral drugs is expected to boost the studied market.

North America holds the Largest Share in the Anti-retroviral Drugs Market

The Anti-retroviral Drugs market holds the largest share in the North America region. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, it is estimated that there are over 56,000 new cases of HIV in the United States each year and about 20 in 100 infected Americans do not know they have the virus. The growth is attributed to a high ART coverage rate and rising emphasis on prescribed branded drugs. In addition, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), United States, represents the largest public investment in HIV/AIDS research in the world, which is expected to fuel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The present demand of companies in the anti-retroviral segment is improving upon its research and development capabilities via collaboration, merger, and acquisition, as well as exploring new geographic regions. The global players in the anti-retroviral drugs market are – AbbVie Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co, Inc., Mylan N.V., and ViiV Healthcare.

