Anti-money Laundering Service Market 2026 Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Size and Forecast|Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS

”

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Anti-money Laundering Service market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Anti-money Laundering Service market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Anti-money Laundering Service market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Anti-money Laundering Service market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Anti-money Laundering Service market has been authenticated by market experts.

Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1597164/global-anti-money-laundering-service-market

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Anti-money Laundering Service market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Anti-money Laundering Service Market Leading Players

, Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller, Banker’s Toolbox, Nice Actimize, CS&S, Ascent Technology Consulting, Targens, Verafin, EastNets, AML360, Aquilan, AML Partners, Truth Technologies, Safe Banking Systems

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Anti-money Laundering Service market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Anti-money Laundering Service Segmentation by Product

, Transaction Monitoring Software, Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software, Customer Identity Management Software, Compliance Management Software, Others

Anti-money Laundering Service Segmentation by Application

, Tier 1 Financial Institution, Tier 2 Financial Institution, Tier 3 Financial Institution, Tier 4 Financial Institution

Enquire for Customization in The Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1597164/global-anti-money-laundering-service-market

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Anti-money Laundering Service market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Anti-money Laundering Service market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Anti-money Laundering Service market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Anti-money Laundering Service market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Anti-money Laundering Service market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Anti-money Laundering Service market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Market Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size (US$ Million) Comparison by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

Table 2. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size by Region (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 3. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 4. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2021-2026) (US$ Million)

Table 5. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Forecasted Market Size Share by Region (2021-2026)

Table 6. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size (US$ Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

Table 7. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 8. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 9. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) (US$ Million)

Table 10. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Revenue Market Share by Type (2021-2026)

Table 11. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size (US$ Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

Table 12. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 13. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 14. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) (US$ Million)

Table 15. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Revenue Market Share by Application (2021-2026)

Table 16. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Revenue (US$ Million) by Players (2015-2020)

Table 17. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

Table 18. Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Anti-money Laundering Service as of 2019)

Table 19. Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Anti-money Laundering Service Market

Table 20. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Top Players Headquarters and Area Served

Table 21. Anti-money Laundering Service Product Solution and Service

Table 22. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Table 23. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table 24. Oracle Basic Information List

Table 25. Oracle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 26. Oracle Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 27. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of Oracle (2015-2020)

Table 28. Oracle Recent Developments

Table 29. Thomson Reuters Basic Information List

Table 30. Thomson Reuters Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 31. Thomson Reuters Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 32. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of Thomson Reuters (2015-2020)

Table 33. Thomson Reuters Recent Developments

Table 34. Fiserv Basic Information List

Table 35. Fiserv Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 36. Fiserv Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 37. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of Fiserv (2015-2020)

Table 38. Fiserv Recent Developments

Table 39. SAS Basic Information List

Table 40. SAS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 41. SAS Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 42. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of SAS (2015-2020)

Table 43. SAS Recent Developments

Table 44. SunGard Basic Information List

Table 45. SunGard Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 46. SunGard Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 47. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of SunGard (2015-2020)

Table 48. SunGard Recent Developments

Table 49. Experian Basic Information List

Table 50. Experian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 51. Experian Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 52. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of Experian (2015-2020)

Table 53. Experian Recent Developments

Table 54. ACI Worldwide Basic Information List

Table 55. ACI Worldwide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 56. ACI Worldwide Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 57. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of ACI Worldwide (2015-2020)

Table 58. ACI Worldwide Recent Developments

Table 59. Tonbeller Basic Information List

Table 60. Tonbeller Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 61. Tonbeller Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 62. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of Tonbeller (2015-2020)

Table 63. Tonbeller Recent Developments

Table 64. Banker’s Toolbox Basic Information List

Table 65. Banker’s Toolbox Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 66. Banker’s Toolbox Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 67. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of Banker’s Toolbox (2015-2020)

Table 68. Banker’s Toolbox Recent Developments

Table 69. Nice Actimize Basic Information List

Table 70. Nice Actimize Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 71. Nice Actimize Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 72. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of Nice Actimize (2015-2020)

Table 73. Nice Actimize Recent Developments

Table 74. CS&S Basic Information List

Table 75. CS&S Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 76. CS&S Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 77. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of CS&S (2015-2020)

Table 78. CS&S Recent Developments

Table 79. Ascent Technology Consulting Basic Information List

Table 80. Ascent Technology Consulting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 81. Ascent Technology Consulting Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 82. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of Ascent Technology Consulting (2015-2020)

Table 83. Ascent Technology Consulting Recent Developments

Table 84. Targens Basic Information List

Table 85. Targens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 86. Targens Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 87. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of Targens (2015-2020)

Table 88. Targens Recent Developments

Table 89. Verafin Basic Information List

Table 90. Verafin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 91. Verafin Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 92. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of Verafin (2015-2020)

Table 93. Verafin Recent Developments

Table 94. EastNets Basic Information List

Table 95. EastNets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 96. EastNets Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 97. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of EastNets (2015-2020)

Table 98. EastNets Recent Developments

Table 99. AML360 Basic Information List

Table 100. AML360 Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 101. AML360 Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 102. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of AML360 (2015-2020)

Table 103. AML360 Recent Developments

Table 104. Aquilan Basic Information List

Table 105. Aquilan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 106. Aquilan Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 107. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of Aquilan (2015-2020)

Table 108. Aquilan Recent Developments

Table 109. AML Partners Basic Information List

Table 110. AML Partners Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 111. AML Partners Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 112. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of AML Partners (2015-2020)

Table 113. AML Partners Recent Developments

Table 114. Truth Technologies Basic Information List

Table 115. Truth Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 116. Truth Technologies Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 117. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of Truth Technologies (2015-2020)

Table 118. Truth Technologies Recent Developments

Table 119. Safe Banking Systems Basic Information List

Table 120. Safe Banking Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 121. Safe Banking Systems Anti-money Laundering Service Products, Services and Solutions

Table 122. Revenue (Million US$) in Anti-money Laundering Service Business of Safe Banking Systems (2015-2020)

Table 123. Safe Banking Systems Recent Developments

Table 124. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size by Type (2015-2020) (Million US$)

Table 125. North America Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 126. North America Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size Share by Players (2015-2020)

Table 127. North America Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 128. Europe Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 129. Europe Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size Share by Players (2015-2020)

Table 130. Europe Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 131. China Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 132. China Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size Share by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 133. China Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 134. Rest of Asia Pacific Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 135. Rest of Asia Pacific Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size Share by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 136. Rest of Asia Pacific Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 137. Latin America Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 138. Latin America Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size Share by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 139. Latin America Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 140. Middle East & Africa Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 141. Middle East & Africa Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size Share by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 142. Middle East & Africa Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 143. Market Top Trends

Table 144. Key Drivers: Impact Analysis (2021-2026)

Table 145. Key Challenges

Table 146. Research Programs/Design for This Report

Table 147. Key Data Information from Secondary Sources

Table 148. Key Data Information from Primary Sources List of Figures

Figure 1. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size (US$ Million) Status and Outlook (2015-2026)

Figure 2. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Market Share by Regions: 2020 VS 2026

Figure 3. North America Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 4. Europe Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 5. China Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 6. Rest of Asia Pacific Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 7. Latin America Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 8. Middle East & Africa Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 9. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Market Share by Type in 2020 & 2026

Figure 10. Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size (US$ Million) YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Figure 11. Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software Market Size (US$ Million) YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Figure 12. Customer Identity Management Software Market Size (US$ Million) YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Figure 13. Compliance Management Software Market Size (US$ Million) YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Figure 14. Others Market Size (US$ Million) YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Figure 15. Global Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size Share by Application in 2020 & 2026

Figure 16. Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate in Tier 1 Financial Institution (2015-2020)

Figure 17. Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate in Tier 2 Financial Institution (2015-2020)

Figure 18. Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate in Tier 3 Financial Institution (2015-2020)

Figure 19. Anti-money Laundering Service Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate in Tier 4 Financial Institution (2015-2020)

Figure 20. Anti-money Laundering Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3): 2015 VS 2019

Figure 21. Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Anti-money Laundering Service Market Share in 2019

Figure 22. Europe Anti-money Laundering Service Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 23. China Anti-money Laundering Service Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 24. Rest of Asia Pacific Anti-money Laundering Service Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 25. Latin America Anti-money Laundering Service Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 26. Middle East & Africa Anti-money Laundering Service Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 27. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 28. Bottom-up and Top-down Approaches for This Report

Figure 29. Data Triangulation

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

”