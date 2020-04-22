Anti-Money Laundering (Aml) Software Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2026

Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market is valued approximately at USD 977 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.61% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Anti-money laundering (AML) software refers to a solution, that enables financial institutions and banks to monitor customer behavior for suspected criminal financial activities through automated processes.

Anti-Money Laundering (Aml) Software Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on current scenarios, historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. Anti-Money Laundering (Aml) Software Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

Accuity Inc.

ACI Worldwide, Inc

AML Partners LLC

BAE Systems PLC

Experian PLC

FICO

Fiserv, Inc.

Global RADAR

Infrasoft Technologies Ltd.

Lexis Nexis



By Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Software Type:

Transaction Monitoring Software

Currency Transaction Reporting Software

Customer Identity Management Software (CIM)

Compliance Management Software

Sanction Screening Software and Case Management Software

The Anti-Money Laundering (Aml) Software market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

Anti-Money Laundering (Aml) Software Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

