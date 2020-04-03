Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Industry 2020 By Distribution Channel Analysis (Hospital Pharmacies, Private Clinics, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce) Growth And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market consists of sales of anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs which are used to relieve the frequency of acute attacks of asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and nocturnal awakenings. The class of drugs includes Bronchodilators, anti-inflammatory drugs, monoclonal antibodies and combination drugs.

Modifiable risk factors including smoking, lack of physical exercise, and unhealthy eating habits drive the Asthma and COPD drugs market. Even though there is a decreasing trend of smoking prevalence globally, developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Nigeria among others have increasing smoking prevalence. For instance, the number of tobacco smokers is set to increase by 24 million in Indonesia and by 7 million in Nigeria from 2015 to 2025, and more than 40% of global cigarette consumption is concentrated in China.

Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market Segmentation

Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market By Drug Class:

Bronchodilators

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Monoclonal Antibodies

Combination Drugs

Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market By End User:

Asthma Patients

COPD Patients

Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Private Clinics

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Some of the major key players involved in the Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Market are

Novartis AG

Merck & Co

GlaxoSmithKline

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

AstraZeneca.

North America was the largest region in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market in 2017.

