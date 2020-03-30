Anti-Aging Market Overview 2020, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2025

Anti-Aging Market Overview 2020, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2025March 30, 2020
Anti-Aging Market Report by Product Types (Anti-Wrinkle Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Sunscreen Products, Hair Care Products), Industry (Skin Care, Hair Care, Dental Care), Demography (Age Group, Gender, Income), Devices and Technology (Microdermabrasion Devices, Aesthetic Energy Devices) Key Players and Region – Global Industry Outlook to 2025.
Aging consists of numerous processes that impact the fitness and physical appearance of an individual. It can be slowed down with the help of anti-aging products or services, which include creams, toners, serums, facial oils and masks, and supplements. Nowadays, the demand for these products is escalating owing to the increasing consciousness among both young and old individuals about their physical appearance. According to IMARC Group, the global anti-aging market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 85.1 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).
Market Trends
The growing geriatric population represents one of the major factors driving the anti-aging products market growth across the globe. Additionally, the availability of a wide range of anti-aging services, such as anti-pigmentation, liposuction, laser therapy and sclerotherapy, coupled with the inflating disposable incomes, are some of the other factors bolstering the market growth. Other than this, leading manufacturers are adopting various promotional strategies and investing in research and development (R&D) activities for creating products that provide immediate results. These trends are projected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Aging
4.1 Theories of Aging
4.2 Effects of Aging on Skin, Hair and Teeth
4.3 Research on Anti-Aging
5 Global Anti-Aging Market: Key Drivers and Success Factors
5.1 Increasing Focus on Physical Appearance
5.2 Aging Population
5.3 Increasing Safety and Efficacy of Anti-Aging Products
5.4 Rising Disposable Income
5.5 Media and Marketing
5.6 Diversified Products with Multi-Functional Benefits
5.7 Easy Accessibility of Products and Services
6 Global Anti-Aging Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.3 Bargaining Power of Consumers
6.4 Threat of Substitutes
6.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.6 Competitive Rivalry
7 Global Anti-Aging Market: Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
8 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Demography
8.1 Age Group
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Age Group
8.2 Gender
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Gender
8.3 Income
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Income Group
9 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Industry
9.1 Skin Care Industry
9.1.1 Key Ingredients
9.1.2 Category of Products
9.1.3 Key Players
9.1.4 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
9.2 Hair Care Industry
9.2.1 Key Ingredients
9.2.2 Category of Products
9.2.3 Key Players
9.2.4 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
9.3 Dental Care Industry
9.3.1 Key Ingredients
9.3.2 Category of Products
9.3.3 Key Players
9.3.4 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
10 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Product Types
10.1 Anti-Wrinkle Products
10.1.1 Anti-Wrinkle Cream
10.1.1.1 Key Ingredients/Composition
10.1.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
10.1.1.3 Competitive Landscape
10.1.2 Botulinum Toxin A Injections
10.1.2.1 Key Ingredients/Composition
10.1.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
10.1.2.3 Competitive Landscape
10.1.3 Dermal Fillers
10.1.3.1 Key Ingredients/Composition
10.1.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
10.1.3.3 Competitive Landscape
10.2 Anti-Pigmentation Products
10.2.1 Anti-Pigmentation Creams
10.2.1.1 Key Ingredients/Composition
10.2.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
10.2.1.3 Competitive Landscape
10.2.2 Chemical Peels
10.2.2.1 Key Ingredients/Composition
10.2.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
10.2.2.3 Competitive Landscape
10.3 Sunscreen Products
10.3.1 Key Ingredients/Composition
10.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
10.3.3 Competitive Landscape
10.4 Hair Care Products
10.4.1 Hair Colour Products
10.4.1.1 Key Ingredients/Composition
10.4.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
10.4.1.3 Competitive Landscape
10.4.2 Anti- Hair fall Products
10.4.2.1 Key Ingredients/Composition
10.4.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
10.4.2.3 Competitive Landscape
10.4.3 Hair Gain Products
10.4.3.1 Key Ingredients
10.4.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
10.4.3.3 Competitive Landscape
11 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Devices and Technology
11.1 Microdermabrasion Devices
11.1.1 Technology and Working
11.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
11.2 Aesthetic Energy Devices
11.2.1 Laser Devices
11.2.1.1 Technology and Working
11.2.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
11.2.2 Intense Pulsed Light Devices
11.2.2.1 Technology and Working
11.2.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
11.2.3 Radio Frequency Devices
11.2.3.1 Technology and Working
11.2.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
11.2.4 Ultrasound Devices
11.2.4.1 Technology and Working
11.2.4.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
11.3 Competitive Landscape
12 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Country
12.1 Current and Future Market Shares of Major Countries
12.1.1 France
12.1.1.1 Overview
12.1.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
12.1.2 Germany
12.1.2.1 Overview
12.1.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
12.1.3 Italy
12.1.3.1 Overview
12.1.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
12.1.4 United Kingdom
12.1.4.1 Overview
12.1.4.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
12.1.5 Russia
12.1.5.1 Overview
12.1.5.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
12.1.6 Spain
12.1.6.1 Overview
12.1.6.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
12.1.7 United States
12.1.7.1 Overview
12.1.7.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
12.1.8 Brazil
12.1.8.1 Overview
12.1.8.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
12.1.9 Japan
12.1.9.1 Overview
12.1.9.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
12.1.10 South Korea
12.1.10.1 Overview
12.1.10.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
12.1.11 China
12.1.11.1 Overview
12.1.11.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
12.1.12 Thailand
12.1.12.1 Overview
12.1.12.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
12.1.13 India
12.1.13.1 Overview
12.1.13.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
13 Global Anti-Aging Market: Market Challenges
13.1 High Costs in R&D and Manufacturing
13.2 Strict Regulations for Manufacturers
13.3 Counterfeit Products
13.4 High Costs Associated with Anti-Aging Procedures
14 Global Anti-Aging Market: Key Players
14.1 Allergan (NYSE: AGN)
14.1.1 Company Overview
14.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.1.3 Financial Overview
14.2 L’Oréal (OTCMKTS: LRLCY)
14.2.1 Company Overview
14.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.2.3 Financial Overview
14.3 Beiersdorf (OTCMKTS: BDRFY)
14.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Financial Overview
14.4 Estee Lauder
14.4.1 Company Overview
14.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.4.3 Financial Overview
14.5 Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG)
14.5.1 Company Overview
14.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.5.3 Financial Overview
14.6 Shiseido
14.6.1 Company Overview
14.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.6.3 Financial Overview
14.7 Unilever
14.7.1 Company Overview
14.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.7.3 Financial Overview
