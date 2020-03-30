Anti-Aging Market Overview 2020, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2025

Anti-Aging Market Report by Product Types (Anti-Wrinkle Products, Anti-Pigmentation Products, Sunscreen Products, Hair Care Products), Industry (Skin Care, Hair Care, Dental Care), Demography (Age Group, Gender, Income), Devices and Technology (Microdermabrasion Devices, Aesthetic Energy Devices) Key Players and Region – Global Industry Outlook to 2025.

Aging consists of numerous processes that impact the fitness and physical appearance of an individual. It can be slowed down with the help of anti-aging products or services, which include creams, toners, serums, facial oils and masks, and supplements. Nowadays, the demand for these products is escalating owing to the increasing consciousness among both young and old individuals about their physical appearance. According to IMARC Group, the global anti-aging market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 85.1 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Trends

The growing geriatric population represents one of the major factors driving the anti-aging products market growth across the globe. Additionally, the availability of a wide range of anti-aging services, such as anti-pigmentation, liposuction, laser therapy and sclerotherapy, coupled with the inflating disposable incomes, are some of the other factors bolstering the market growth. Other than this, leading manufacturers are adopting various promotional strategies and investing in research and development (R&D) activities for creating products that provide immediate results. These trends are projected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Aging

4.1 Theories of Aging

4.2 Effects of Aging on Skin, Hair and Teeth

4.3 Research on Anti-Aging

5 Global Anti-Aging Market: Key Drivers and Success Factors

5.1 Increasing Focus on Physical Appearance

5.2 Aging Population

5.3 Increasing Safety and Efficacy of Anti-Aging Products

5.4 Rising Disposable Income

5.5 Media and Marketing

5.6 Diversified Products with Multi-Functional Benefits

5.7 Easy Accessibility of Products and Services

6 Global Anti-Aging Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.6 Competitive Rivalry

7 Global Anti-Aging Market: Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

8 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Demography

8.1 Age Group

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Age Group

8.2 Gender

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Gender

8.3 Income

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Income Group

9 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Industry

9.1 Skin Care Industry

9.1.1 Key Ingredients

9.1.2 Category of Products

9.1.3 Key Players

9.1.4 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

9.2 Hair Care Industry

9.2.1 Key Ingredients

9.2.2 Category of Products

9.2.3 Key Players

9.2.4 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

9.3 Dental Care Industry

9.3.1 Key Ingredients

9.3.2 Category of Products

9.3.3 Key Players

9.3.4 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

10 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Product Types

10.1 Anti-Wrinkle Products

10.1.1 Anti-Wrinkle Cream

10.1.1.1 Key Ingredients/Composition

10.1.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

10.1.1.3 Competitive Landscape

10.1.2 Botulinum Toxin A Injections

10.1.2.1 Key Ingredients/Composition

10.1.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

10.1.2.3 Competitive Landscape

10.1.3 Dermal Fillers

10.1.3.1 Key Ingredients/Composition

10.1.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

10.1.3.3 Competitive Landscape

10.2 Anti-Pigmentation Products

10.2.1 Anti-Pigmentation Creams

10.2.1.1 Key Ingredients/Composition

10.2.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

10.2.1.3 Competitive Landscape

10.2.2 Chemical Peels

10.2.2.1 Key Ingredients/Composition

10.2.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

10.2.2.3 Competitive Landscape

10.3 Sunscreen Products

10.3.1 Key Ingredients/Composition

10.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

10.3.3 Competitive Landscape

10.4 Hair Care Products

10.4.1 Hair Colour Products

10.4.1.1 Key Ingredients/Composition

10.4.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

10.4.1.3 Competitive Landscape

10.4.2 Anti- Hair fall Products

10.4.2.1 Key Ingredients/Composition

10.4.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

10.4.2.3 Competitive Landscape

10.4.3 Hair Gain Products

10.4.3.1 Key Ingredients

10.4.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

10.4.3.3 Competitive Landscape

11 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Devices and Technology

11.1 Microdermabrasion Devices

11.1.1 Technology and Working

11.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

11.2 Aesthetic Energy Devices

11.2.1 Laser Devices

11.2.1.1 Technology and Working

11.2.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

11.2.2 Intense Pulsed Light Devices

11.2.2.1 Technology and Working

11.2.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

11.2.3 Radio Frequency Devices

11.2.3.1 Technology and Working

11.2.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

11.2.4 Ultrasound Devices

11.2.4.1 Technology and Working

11.2.4.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

11.3 Competitive Landscape

12 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Country

12.1 Current and Future Market Shares of Major Countries

12.1.1 France

12.1.1.1 Overview

12.1.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

12.1.2 Germany

12.1.2.1 Overview

12.1.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

12.1.3 Italy

12.1.3.1 Overview

12.1.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

12.1.4 United Kingdom

12.1.4.1 Overview

12.1.4.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

12.1.5 Russia

12.1.5.1 Overview

12.1.5.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

12.1.6 Spain

12.1.6.1 Overview

12.1.6.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

12.1.7 United States

12.1.7.1 Overview

12.1.7.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

12.1.8 Brazil

12.1.8.1 Overview

12.1.8.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

12.1.9 Japan

12.1.9.1 Overview

12.1.9.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

12.1.10 South Korea

12.1.10.1 Overview

12.1.10.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

12.1.11 China

12.1.11.1 Overview

12.1.11.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

12.1.12 Thailand

12.1.12.1 Overview

12.1.12.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

12.1.13 India

12.1.13.1 Overview

12.1.13.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

13 Global Anti-Aging Market: Market Challenges

13.1 High Costs in R&D and Manufacturing

13.2 Strict Regulations for Manufacturers

13.3 Counterfeit Products

13.4 High Costs Associated with Anti-Aging Procedures

14 Global Anti-Aging Market: Key Players

14.1 Allergan (NYSE: AGN)

14.1.1 Company Overview

14.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.1.3 Financial Overview

14.2 L’Oréal (OTCMKTS: LRLCY)

14.2.1 Company Overview

14.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.2.3 Financial Overview

14.3 Beiersdorf (OTCMKTS: BDRFY)

14.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Financial Overview

14.4 Estee Lauder

14.4.1 Company Overview

14.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.4.3 Financial Overview

14.5 Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG)

14.5.1 Company Overview

14.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.5.3 Financial Overview

14.6 Shiseido

14.6.1 Company Overview

14.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.6.3 Financial Overview

14.7 Unilever

14.7.1 Company Overview

14.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.7.3 Financial Overview

