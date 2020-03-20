ANTENNA TRANSDUCER AND RADOME MARKET 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRY GROWTH, SWOT ANALYSIS, TECHNOLOGY DEMAND, APPLICATIONS AND TOP MANUFACTURERS: EXELIS INC., COBHAM PLC, LOCKHEED MARTIN | FORECAST 2025

The Global Antenna Transducer and Radome Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.66% by 2025. Increasing fleet size and growing massive investment for advancement of defense systems, increasing advancements in warfare technologies, increasing concern about various security threats imposed externally and internally, improvements in sonar and sensor technology for defense transducers, modernization programs carried out in various countries, increasing instances of asymmetric warfare, growing number of geopolitical disputes, and rising incidences of interconnected warfare, increasing incidence of terrorism, increasing modernization of military weapon systems are some of the factors to drive the growth of the market.

North America is expected to dominate the market by region, the dominance is supported by growing continuous demand from government initiatives for advanced technological products in the region, increasing budget from government for defense expenditure, are some of the other factors to support the growth of the market.

High cost involved in development and research of missiles, requirement of high level of engineering, and various government regulatory are main challenge for the market. Growing investments for up gradation of submarines, and rise in aircraft orders are growing as opportunity for the future market.

Market by product type are dominated by antenna segment owing to importance of antenna in communication systems, and growing demand for effective way to detect aircrafts, ships, and land vehicle of long ranges are supporting segment dominance.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Exelis Inc., Cobham PLC, Lockheed martin and The Boeing Company among others

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Type, and Range type Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Types & Range type, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

• Antenna Transducer and Radome providers

• Traders, Importer and Exporter

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

