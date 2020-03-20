The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anime market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Anime Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Anime market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Anime Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Anime Market

The global anime market size was valued at USD 20.47 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. Anime has been acclaimed globally for its original, Japan based content and culture, to the extent that it is called Japanimation. Growing fan base of anime not just in the country of its origin, but also across the globe is driving the market growth. At the same time, developments in terms of diversified funding procedures for film production are anticipated to further contribute to the growth.

Currently, the anime is gaining momentum across the globe and is becoming highly popular. Collectively, developers, animators, publishers, and other creative agencies and artists are responsible for significant value generation in the market. Interestingly, the industry has been consistent across all the mediums it is distributed. Anime content is usually distributed through videos, TV, movies, music, and pachinko machines, among others.

Japan market for anime has witnessed phenomenal rise in distribution across the globe. Owing to rapid growth of distribution platforms like Crunchyroll, Daisuki, Netflix, Amazon, among others, Japanese anime has found remarkable number of new takers. The live entertainment and internet streaming of such content has led to a substantial rise in international distribution of Japanese anime. Thus, internet distribution has become the most reliable and lucrative route for its distribution across the globe.

Overseas sales of Japanese anime include licensing of video software, internet distribution, TV broadcasting, rights to show the film, and licensing for character merchandising. Recently vendors have also started anime production for overseas media. While Japanese anime business getting strong across the globe, the domestic production capacity in has reached its limit and the market has reached its saturation level. The market has also witnessed some low-quality work concerns for their customers.

On the other hand, the huge shortage of artists owing to low pay and long working hours. While it can take more than an hour for single drawing, the in-between animators are earning less than $2 per drawing. Since, anime is entirely drawn by hand of skilled and experienced artists, the artists developing the content are not satisfied by their earnings. Owing to which the shortage in skilled and experienced artists is anticipated along with the aging workforces in the industry.

Type Insights of Anime Market

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into T.V., movie, video, internet distribution, merchandising, music, pachinko, and live entertainment. The merchandising segment dominated the anime market in 2018. The merchandise associated with anime includes posters, key chains, t-shirts, dolls, and other figurines, usually sold via online and offline channels. The shift from real products to digital products have become more popular in the past few years, owing to which merchandising segment is predicted to witness decline in demand over the forecast period. Therefore, it has become necessary for the vendors to develop merchandise which meets the needs of consumers more than ever to sustain in the market.

On the other hand, internet distribution segment is anticipated to register robust growth over the forecast period, attributed to increasing overseas sales of anime through online streaming platforms and application games. The major players, including Netflix and AbemaTV, among others are emphasizing on the development of original animations for becoming market leaders in anime distribution. For instance, in June 2019, Netflix entered into a partnership agreement with leading anime developers; Anima Inc. and Production I.G, Inc. for the development of new anime content namely Altered Carbon: Resleeved and Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, respectively.

Regional Insights of Anime Market

Japan generated the highest revenue in 2018. The presence of majority of animation studios in the country is supporting the growth. The anime industry is oriented in Japan and is now becoming popular globally. For instance, nearly 622 animation studios are present in Japan that engage in the development of animation related content, out of which 542 anime studios are located in Tokyo itself.

The rapid growth in popularity of anime in China has been a major factor driving the demand in the Asia Pacific region. In recent years, anime content has been developed in Japan on commission from China coupled with extremely influential content such as Dragon Ball in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region supporting the regional market growth. On the other hand, Beijing is anticipated to introduce certain regulations on Japanese anime for protecting Chinas domestic industry. These regulations are anticipated to hamper the growth of Japanese anime industry in China over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Anime Market

Some of the key market players are Bones Inc.; Kyoto Animation Co., Ltd.; Madhouse Inc.; Manglobe Inc.; P.A.Works, Inc.; Pierrot Co., Ltd.; Production I.G, Inc.; Studio Ghibli, Inc.; Sunrise Inc.; Toei Animation Co., Ltd; among others. The vendors mainly engage in planning, script writing, production, direction, key drawing, background, special effects, shooting, and editing of animation content. These players are using cutting-edge technology to visualize stories with superior graphics. The ease of access to animation software and computers has also increased the level of competition in the market.

The vendors adopt various strategies, such as product launches, partnerships, collaboration, and acquisitions, among others to gain greater market share. For instance, in March 2019, three leading animation studios namely Anima, Sublimation and David Production entered into a partnership with Netflix, Inc. for streaming exclusive content.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Anime Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global anime market report based on type and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

T.V.

Movie

Video

Internet Distribution

Merchandising

Music

Pachinko

Live Entertainment

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Anime Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580