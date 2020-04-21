Animation, VFX and Game Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

In 2017, the global Animation, VFX & Game market size was 376100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 478600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2018-2025.

Animation is the rapid display of static images in a way that creates the illusion of motion. Nowadays animation is used mostly in motion pictures and videos, plus some computer applications, such as moving icons, and in video games. Like photographic cinema, animated video usually incorporates sound for dialog, musical accompaniment, and other effects. But unlike photographic cinema, it can depict anything that the animation artist can imagine visually, and therefore it is especially useful for telling stories with fantasy elements that would be hard to stage in reality. Animation is also used to create special visual effects within movie productions that otherwise use traditional photographic methods.

The entire Animation, VFX & Games market continues to grow in the foreseeable future, and with the increased consumer spending on entertainment products and the higher visual requirements for Animation & Game production, Animation, VFX & Games will gain growing industry influence.

United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 26.43% in 2013 and 22.77% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%, while China ranked the first markets with the market share of 26.90% in 2017, driven by market and national government policy.

This report focuses on the global Animation, VFX & Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Animation, VFX & Game development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Tencent

Sony

Activision Blizzard

Microsoft

Nintendo

Netease

Walt Disney Animation Studios

NBCUniversal

Warner Bros

Framestore

TOEI ANIMATION

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Animation & VFX

Game & VFX

Market segment by Application, split into

Anime

Film

Video Game

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Animation, VFX & Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Animation, VFX & Game development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Animation, VFX & Game are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Animation & VFX

1.4.3 Game & VFX

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Anime

1.5.3 Film

1.5.4 Video Game

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Animation, VFX & Game Market Size

2.2 Animation, VFX & Game Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Animation, VFX & Game Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Animation, VFX & Game Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Animation, VFX & Game Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Animation, VFX & Game Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Animation, VFX & Game Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Animation, VFX & Game Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Animation, VFX & Game Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Animation, VFX & Game Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Animation, VFX & Game Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Animation, VFX & Game Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Animation, VFX & Game Key Players in China

7.3 China Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Type

7.4 China Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Animation, VFX & Game Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Animation, VFX & Game Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Animation, VFX & Game Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Animation, VFX & Game Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Animation, VFX & Game Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Animation, VFX & Game Key Players in India

10.3 India Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Type

10.4 India Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Animation, VFX & Game Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Animation, VFX & Game Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Tencent

12.1.1 Tencent Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Animation, VFX & Game Introduction

12.1.4 Tencent Revenue in Animation, VFX & Game Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Tencent Recent Development

12.2 Sony

12.2.1 Sony Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Animation, VFX & Game Introduction

12.2.4 Sony Revenue in Animation, VFX & Game Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Sony Recent Development

12.3 Activision Blizzard

12.3.1 Activision Blizzard Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Animation, VFX & Game Introduction

12.3.4 Activision Blizzard Revenue in Animation, VFX & Game Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Activision Blizzard Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Animation, VFX & Game Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Animation, VFX & Game Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 Nintendo

12.5.1 Nintendo Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Animation, VFX & Game Introduction

12.5.4 Nintendo Revenue in Animation, VFX & Game Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Nintendo Recent Development

12.6 Netease

12.6.1 Netease Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Animation, VFX & Game Introduction

12.6.4 Netease Revenue in Animation, VFX & Game Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Netease Recent Development

12.7 Walt Disney Animation Studios

12.7.1 Walt Disney Animation Studios Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Animation, VFX & Game Introduction

12.7.4 Walt Disney Animation Studios Revenue in Animation, VFX & Game Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Walt Disney Animation Studios Recent Development

12.8 NBCUniversal

12.8.1 NBCUniversal Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Animation, VFX & Game Introduction

12.8.4 NBCUniversal Revenue in Animation, VFX & Game Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 NBCUniversal Recent Development

12.9 Warner Bros

12.9.1 Warner Bros Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Animation, VFX & Game Introduction

12.9.4 Warner Bros Revenue in Animation, VFX & Game Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Warner Bros Recent Development

12.10 Framestore

12.10.1 Framestore Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Animation, VFX & Game Introduction

12.10.4 Framestore Revenue in Animation, VFX & Game Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Framestore Recent Development

12.11 TOEI ANIMATION

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

