Animal Pharmaceuticals Market 2020-2025: Industry Leading Key Companies are Merck & Co. Inc., Vetoquinol S.A., Zoetis Inc., Virbac SA, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

The Global Animal Pharmaceuticals market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Animal pharmaceutical refers to drugs to diagnose, cure and treat veterinary disease and disorders of a particular type.

The increasing consumption of meat and milk, increasing zoonotic and food borne diseases, and increasing trend of pet adoption are the key factors driving the growth of the global market.

The evolution of new diseases in animals and emerging economies offer ample opportunities for the growth of Animal Pharmaceuticals market. However, increasing cost and regulation in animal testing and restrictions forced by regulatory authorities affecting antibiotic sales are expected to hamper the growth of the global market to some extent.

The Animal Pharmaceuticals market by product is segmented into Ectoparasiticides, Endoparasiticides, Anti-Inflammatories, Bronchodilators, Others.

The Animal Pharmaceuticals market by Animal Type is segmented into Companion animals, Production animals.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2015 and it is expected to grow at the considerable rate during the forecast period. The factors driving the Animal Pharmaceuticals market in the region are high level of urbanization, high standard of living, and high consumption of meat and milk products. Europe was the second largest market for Animal Pharmaceuticals devices in 2015. The European market is primarily driven by increasing awareness about the diseases associated with livestock and companion animals.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Merck & Co. Inc., Vetoquinol S.A., Zoetis Inc., Virbac SA, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH , Perrigo Company plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi and Bayer AG.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Route of administration of molecule, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Original Manufacturer,

• Supplier,

• Distributors,

• Government Body & Associations, and

• Research Institute

