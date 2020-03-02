Animal Feeds Additives Market Benefits, Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2024

A new report has been added by Research Trades on the global Animal Feeds Additives market that shed light on the effective examination techniques. It provides a detailed description on the dynamic view of the market which has different perspectives. This report summarizes about the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future

This global Animal Feeds Additives market is very highly inflamed in the regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia, China, Japan, Europe, and India. Facts and figures about the economic growth of the global competitors has been included in the statistical report. The data in terms of innovations, consumers, industries, and brands shape the future of the existing and upcoming businesses.

This report focuses on the important pillars of the businesses such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that either grow or obstruct the market..

This research report recognizes the industrial base, productivity, manufacturers, strengths, recent trends, features, which are the basic requirements in Animal Feeds Additives market to enlarge the companies and promote the financial growth.

Feed additives are products used in animal nutrition for purposes of improving the quality of feed and the quality of food from animal origin, or to improve the animals? performance and health, e.g. providing enhanced digestibility of the feed materials. Feed additives may not be put on the market unless authorization has been given following a scientific evaluation demonstrating that the additive has no harmful effects, on human and animal health and on the environment.

Scope of the Report:

In global market, the production of feed additives increases from 16.1 million MT in 2011 to 19.7 million MT in 2015. In 2015, global feed production has exceeded 995 million tons. China is the world’s largest feed market. In 2015, the global feed additives market is led by China, capturing about 41% of global feed additives production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 20% global production share. At present, the major leader manufacturers of feed additives are concentrated in USA and Europe .Evonik is the world leader, holding 2.66% production market share in 2015. But, Evonik hold 11.92% global revenue market. In addition, DuPont, DSM, Adisseo, BASF, ADM, Nutreco are also the main market leader.

In application, feed additives downstream is wide and recently feed additives has acquired increasing significance in various fields of poultry feeds, ruminant feeds, pig feeds and other feeds. Globally, the feed additives market is mainly driven by growing demand for poultry feeds which accounts for nearly 47% of total downstream consumption of feed additives in global.

The worldwide market for Animal Feeds Additives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 25700 million US$ in 2024, from 23300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Animal Feeds Additives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Evonik

DuPont

DSM

Adisseo

BASF

ADM

Nutreco

Novusint

Charoen Pokphand Group

Cargill

Sumitomo Chemical

Kemin Industries

Biomin

Alltech

Addcon

Bio Agri Mix

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Aquaculture Feeds

Others

