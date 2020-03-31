Anesthesia Machines Market 2020 Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Anesthesia Machines Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The anesthesia machines market consists of sales of anesthesia machines. Anesthesia machine is used to give anesthesia to patients which helps them feel no pain at the time of medical surgeries. The most commonly used anesthesia machine is the continuous-flow anesthetic machine, which provides a steady flow of air containing a regulated supply of gas. Modern anesthesia machines also include monitors and touch-screen displays that provide data on heart rate and oxygen saturation level.

The increasing number of surgeries is a major driver for the anesthesia machines market. This is because anesthetic machines are one of the important equipment used for surgeries to ensure that patients do not feel the pain during surgeries. With the increasing number of chronic illnesses like cataract, nervous disorders, muscle repair, oral problems and abdominal issues that require surgeries, the use of anesthesia machines has also increased. According to an article published by the British Journal of Anaesthesia in July 2017, an annual average of 7.9 million procedures (inclusive category), 5.1 million procedures (intermediate category) and 1.5 million procedures (restrictive category) were performed between April 1, 2009 and March 31, 2014, in hospitals in the UK.

Anesthesia Machines Market Segmentation

Anesthesia Machines Market By Product:

Mobile anesthesia machines

Standalone anesthesia machines

Anesthesia Machines Market By End User:

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Anesthesia Machines Market By Type:

Continuous anaesthesia machines

Intermittent anaesthesia machines

Others

Some of the major key players involved in the Anesthesia Machines Market are

G E healthcare

Dragerwerk

Smith Medical

Spacelabs Healthcare

Covidien

North America was the largest region in the anesthesia machines market in 2018, followed by Europe.

