Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Industry Comprehensive Growth and In-Depth Analysis Till 2023

The anemia and other blood disorder drugs market consists of sales of anemia and other blood disorder drugs and related services. Anemia and other blood disorder drugs that are used to stimulate red blood cell production or hemoglobin in the human body that includes Erythropoietin (Epoetin alpha), Ferrous Sulfate, Iron Dextran, Deferoxamine, Immunosuppressant, Bone marrow stimulants, Corticosteroids, Aminoxin, Hespan, Hextend and Pyridoxine. The market also comprises of sales of drugs that are responsible for curing other blood disorders, including inherited orphan blood disorder.

There has been an increase in the use of biologics for treating anemia and other blood disorders industry. Biologics are composed of protein, sugar, nucleic acids or a combination of these substances or might be derived from living organisms like humans, animals or microorganisms or that may contain components of living organisms. The growth in use of biologics over the drugs restricts the market resulting in decline of amount of drugs being used for the treatment of anemia & other blood disorders. For example, in 2015 Hospira, a medical device and pharmaceutical company submitted its first biologics license application to FDA for the approval of a drug that treats anemia.

Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Iron Deficiency Anemia

2. Chronic Kidney Disease Anemia

3. Sickle Cell Anemia

4. Aplastic Anemia

By Distribution Channel:

1. Hospitals Pharmacy

2. Online Pharmacy

3. Pharmacy

By Route of Administration:

1. Oral

2. Injectable

By Anemia Type:

1. Microcytic (Low MCV)

2. Normocytic (Normal MCV)

3. Macrocytic (High MCV)

The Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market

Chapter 27. Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Product Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 29. Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 30. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs market are

Amgen Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Akebia therapeutics

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

