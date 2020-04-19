ANAL FISTULA TREATMENT MARKET 2020, by Manufactures, Application, Trends, Growth, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The anal fistula treatment market will show rapid growth due to the rising cases of inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, the launch of new products and the growing demand for non-surgical methods such as fibrin glue injection, adipose-derived stem cells therapy.

There has been an increasing prevalence of anal fistula cases as it remains a perplexing condition for the colorectal surgeon. According to the CDC data, in 2015, there is an estimated 1.3% of US adults (3 million) that have reported being diagnosed with IBD (either Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis). This was a large increase from 1999 (0.9% or 2 million adults). Therefore the increasing number of cases of anal fistula and recurrence rate of treated cases is found to be a major factor driving the market.

In addition, there is a rise in demand for safe and effective treatment with no chance of recurrence and fewer side effects that is propelling the key industry players to introduce advanced drugs and devices.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, an anal fistula is a tract between the epithelial surface of the rectum and the perianal area. There are several glands in the anus which sometimes get blocked or clogged. This leads to bacterial infection and results in swelling around the infected tissues. Anal fistula treatment, therefore, involves the use of both surgical and non-surgical approaches for effective removal of anal fistulae in patients.

Key Market Trends

Surgical is Expected to Dominate the Anal Fistula Treatment Market of Treatment Type Segment During the Forecast Period

The surgical treatment for an anal fistula is found to be associated with low recurrence rates, minimal incontinence and a good quality of life. The best option is found to depend on the position of fistula and whether it’s a single channel or branches off in different directions. Surgical procedures include fistulotomy, bioprosthetic plugs, advancement flap procedures, seton techniques, and new techniques such as LIFT and FiLaC therapy. The most common type of surgery for anal fistulas is a fistulotomy.

The surgical segment is found dominating the anal fistula treatment market due to the increasing incidences of fistula induced infections, The rise in demand for safe and effective treatment helps to drive the overall market.

North America is Found Leading the Anal Fistula Treatment Market

North America is found dominating the anal fistula market due to a large number of patient populations with inflammatory bowel diseases, early adoption of new technologies, and high health care expenditure by the public and private sectors in the United States. There are approximately 70,000 new cases of IBD being diagnosed every year in the United States, and this high rate of IBD cases are increasing every year that has helped in the overall growth of the market. However, increasing demand for anal fistula treatment is creating opportunities and increasing awareness about the treatment in the market.

In the Asia Pacific region, there is also an increased incidence of conditions such as Crohn’s disease and increased awareness about these conditions that are expected to propel the anal fistula treatment market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the anal fistula treatment market are Cook Medical, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, Pfizer Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Biolitec AG, and others. The presence of a considerable number of companies is found significantly contributing to market growth.

Companies Mentioned:

– Pfizer, Inc.

– Cook Medical

– KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

– Medtronic plc

– AstraZeneca Plc

– W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc (Gore Medical)

– Biolitec AG

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Cases of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Such As Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis

4.2.2 Launch of New Products

4.2.3 Growing Demand of Non-Surgical Methods Such as Fibrin Glue Injection, Adipose-derived Stem Cells Therapy

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost Associated With the Procedure

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness about Anal Fistula Treatment

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Treatment Type

5.1.1 Surgical

5.1.2 Non Surgical

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Intersphincteric Fistula

5.2.2 Transsphincteric Fistula

5.2.3 Suprasphincteric Fistula

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

