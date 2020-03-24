Aluminum Foil Packaging to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2025

With having published myriads of reports, Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Research imparts its stalwartness to clients existing all over the globe. Our dedicated team of experts deliver reports with accurate data extracted from trusted sources. We ride the wave of digitalization – facilitate clients with the changing trends in various industries, regions and consumers. As customer satisfaction is our top priority, our analysts are available 24/7 to provide tailored business solutions to the clients.

Market: Competitive Landscape

In the final section of the report, aluminum foil packaging market competitive landscape has been included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide aluminum foil. The report contains company profiles of some of the players in the aluminum foil packaging market.

Few of the key players in the global aluminum foil packaging market include China Hongqiao Group Limited, United Company RUSAL Plc, Amcor Limited, Hindalco Indistries Ltd, Hulamin Ltd, Alcoa Corporation, Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd, Novelis Inc., Eurofoil, Pactic LLC, Penny Plate, LLC, Alufoil Products Pvt. Ltd, Wyda Packaging (Pty) Ltd., and Nicholl Food Packaging.

The global aluminum foil packaging market has been segmented as follows –

By Thickness

007 mm – 0.09 mm

09 mm – 0.2 mm

2 mm – 0.4 mm

By Foil Type

Printed

Unprinted

By Application

Food Dairy Bakery and Confectionary Ready-to-eat Others

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

By End Use

Bags & Pouches

Wraps & Rolls

Blisters

Lids

Laminated Tubes

Trays

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

