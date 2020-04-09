Aluminum Cans Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook 2019 – 2029

A recent market report published by XploreMR on the aluminium cans market provides global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & forecast for 2019-2029. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the aluminium cans market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the aluminium cans market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It includes dominant segments in the global aluminium cans market, along with key facts about aluminium cans. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the aluminium cans market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about aluminium cans available in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the aluminium cans market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Trends

It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends that are impacting the global aluminium cans market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes a comparative analysis of different 2-piece and 3-piece cans along with the product adoption analysis of aluminium cans.

Chapter 05 – Global Aluminium Cans Market Volume (Bn Units) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the aluminium cans market between the forecast period of 2019-2029. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical aluminium cans market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future.

Chapter 06 – Global Aluminium Cans Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of various materials of aluminium cans in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Aluminium Cans Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the aluminium cans market between the forecast period of 2019-2029. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the aluminium cans market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the aluminium cans market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the aluminium cans market, which includes the drivers and restraints. This section also includes outlook of the global packaging industry, Porter’s analysis, PESTLE analysis, key industry perspectives, and value chain analysis.

Chapter 09 – Global Aluminium Cans Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 by Product

Based on product type, the aluminium cans market is segmented into 1-piece cans, 2-piece cans, and 3-piece cans. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10 – Global Aluminium Cans Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 by Capacity

Based on capacity, the aluminium cans market is segmented up to 200ml, 201-450ml, 451-700ml, 700-1000ml, and more than 1000 ml. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global Aluminium Cans Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 by End-use Industry

This chapter provides details about the aluminium cans market on the basis of food, beverages, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and paints & lubricants.

Chapter 12 – Global Aluminium Cans Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the aluminium cans market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America Aluminium Cans Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North American aluminium cans market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of aluminium cans.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Aluminium Cans Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America aluminium cans market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the aluminium cans market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15 – Europe Aluminium Cans Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the aluminium cans market based on coating, material, application, and end-use industries in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, Nordic countries, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – South Asia Aluminium Cans Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia aluminium cans market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia aluminium cans market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 17 –East Asia Aluminium Cans Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the aluminium cans market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the aluminium cans market in East Asia.

Chapter 18 – Oceania Aluminium Cans Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania aluminium cans market.

Chapter 19 – MEA Aluminium Cans Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the aluminium cans market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 20 – Emerging Countries Aluminium Cans Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the aluminium cans market will grow in emerging countries such as India and China during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 21 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the aluminium cans market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 22 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the aluminium cans market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Crown Holdings Inc., Silgan Containers LLC, Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group S.A., CCL Industries Inc., Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad, Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd. , Nampak Ltd., CPMC Holdings Limited, Visy Industries, CAN-PACK S.A., Alucon PCL, TUBEX Group, Linhardt GmbH & Co KG, Montebello Packaging Inc., China Aluminium Cans Holdings Ltd., Perfektup Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, and Alltub SAS.

Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the aluminium cans report.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as, important qualitative and quantitative information, about the aluminium cans market.