Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) Market-Size, Explored By New Report For The Forecast 2015-2026

Major Key Players are:

Do-Fluoride

Hunan Nonferrous

Fluorsid

Hongyuan Chemical

Rio Tinto Alcan

Gulf Fluor

Shandong Zhaohe

Mexichem

PhosAgro

I.C.F

Jinyang Hi-tech

Henan Weilai

Henan Shaoxing

Lifosa

Tanfac

Major Types of Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) covered are:

Dry AlF3

Anhydrous AlF3

Wet AlF3

Major Applications of Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) covered are:

Aluminum Industry

Ceramic Industry

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Geographies:

South America (Brazil, Argentina)

The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Europe (Spain, U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France)

North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia)

