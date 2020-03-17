Alternators Market Size, Share, Type, Voltage, Rated Power, Cost Module and Forecast by 2020-25

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Alternators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global alternators market size reached 6.2 Million Units in 2019. An alternator is a piece of machinery that works on the principle of electromagnetic induction. It works together with a battery and utilizes mechanical energy to produce electricity. It is made up of two parts, namely, a rotor that consists of field poles and a stator, which includes armature conductors. Alternators have found applications across several industries as they are employed for generating electricity in the commercial and residential sectors. They also form an integral part of the automotive industry as they are utilized in the charging system of vehicles and for powering the engine.

Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization, global population growth and the escalating consumption of electricity are the key factors boosting the sales of alternators. Furthermore, modern-day automobiles are equipped with alternators to charge the battery and power the electrical system, unlike vintage automobiles, which employed DC dynamo generators with commutators. With an increase in the sales of luxury cars, the alternators market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. Also, technological advancements in the market are providing an impetus to the market growth. For instance, the utilization of alternator regenerative control technology in the automotive industry improves engine fuel consumption. This is achieved by regenerating power when the vehicle is decelerating and lowering consumption at other times. Moreover, growing investments in the construction and telecommunication sectors, especially in the grid infrastructure, are also contributing to the growth of the market. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to reach a volume of more than 7.5 Million Units by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2020-2025.

Market Performance by Type:

Electro-Magnet (Induction)

Permanent Magnet

Others

Market Performance by Voltage

220V-440V

More than 440V

Less than 220V

Market Performance by Rated Power

<1kW

1 kW-5 kW

5 kW-50 kW

<50KW-500 kW

500KW-1500 kW

1500KW-5000 kW

>5000KW

Market Performance by Fuel Used

Fossil fuel

Natural

Market Performance by Weight

Low Weight

Medium Weight

High Weight

Among these, high speed alternators exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

Market Performance by Application:

Industrial Applications

Automotive and Transportation

Power Generation

Standby Power

Others

At present, industrial applications account for the majority of the total market share.

Market Summary:

On a geographical front, Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market. Other regions include Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include:

Cummins Inc.

Stamford-Avk

Mecc Alte SpA

Leroy-Somer Inc.

Valeo Service SAS

DENSO Europe BV and Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. Ltd.

Previously Hyundai Heavy Industries HHI

