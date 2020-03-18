All-Terrain Vehicle (ATVs) Market Share 2020-2025: Industry Top Manufacturers, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “All-Terrain Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market expects to register a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025.

Also known as quad bikes and quadricycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are motorized bikes and buggies that are designed for off-road activities. These vehicles have four low-pressure tires and a handlebar for controlling the steering. They offer a convenient way to carry equipment and supplies, owing to which they find widespread utilization in remote areas and rough terrains. Currently, they are gaining traction in sports, media and entertainment, and military and defense industries across the globe.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/all-terrain-vehicle-market/requestsample

The thriving agriculture industry represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for ATVs worldwide. ATVs are extensively utilized in the agriculture industry for performing farm-related activities, such as weed control, field plowing, fence mending, animal handling and general transportation. The increasing recreational and sports activities around the world, along with the rising consumer expenditure on leisure and adventure activities, are driving the market growth further. Other than this, several manufacturers operating in the industry are incorporating advanced technologies in ATVs, such as GPS and Bluetooth, which is anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:

Utility ATV

Sport ATV

Recreational ATV

Others



Market Breakup by Application:

Sports

Entertainment

Agriculture

Military & Defence

Others

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/all-terrain-vehicle-market

Market Breakup by Engine Type:

Below 400 cc

400 – 800 cc

Above 800 cc

Market Breakup by No. of Wheels:

Three Wheels

Four Wheels

>Four Wheels

Market Breakup by Drive Type:

2WD

4WD

AWD

Market Breakup by Fuel Type:

Electric ATV

Gasoline ATV

Market Breakup by Seating Capacity:

One Seat

Two or More Seats

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Arctic Cat Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), CECTEK, CFMOTO US, Deere & Company (John Deere), HiSun Motors, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, KYMCO, Linhai, Polaris Industries Inc., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Taiwan Golden Bee, Yamaha Motor Corporation, etc.

Browse related report:

Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market



Electric Bike Market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal