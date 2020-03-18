All-Terrain Vehicle (ATVs) Market Share 2020-2025: Industry Top Manufacturers, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATVs) Market Share 2020-2025: Industry Top Manufacturers, Market Size, Opportunities and ForecastMarch 18, 2020
According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “All-Terrain Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market expects to register a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025.
Also known as quad bikes and quadricycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are motorized bikes and buggies that are designed for off-road activities. These vehicles have four low-pressure tires and a handlebar for controlling the steering. They offer a convenient way to carry equipment and supplies, owing to which they find widespread utilization in remote areas and rough terrains. Currently, they are gaining traction in sports, media and entertainment, and military and defense industries across the globe.
The thriving agriculture industry represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for ATVs worldwide. ATVs are extensively utilized in the agriculture industry for performing farm-related activities, such as weed control, field plowing, fence mending, animal handling and general transportation. The increasing recreational and sports activities around the world, along with the rising consumer expenditure on leisure and adventure activities, are driving the market growth further. Other than this, several manufacturers operating in the industry are incorporating advanced technologies in ATVs, such as GPS and Bluetooth, which is anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Type:
Utility ATV
Sport ATV
Recreational ATV
Others
Market Breakup by Application:
Sports
Entertainment
Agriculture
Military & Defence
Others
Market Breakup by Engine Type:
Below 400 cc
400 – 800 cc
Above 800 cc
Market Breakup by No. of Wheels:
Three Wheels
Four Wheels
>Four Wheels
Market Breakup by Drive Type:
2WD
4WD
AWD
Market Breakup by Fuel Type:
Electric ATV
Gasoline ATV
Market Breakup by Seating Capacity:
One Seat
Two or More Seats
Market Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Arctic Cat Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), CECTEK, CFMOTO US, Deere & Company (John Deere), HiSun Motors, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, KYMCO, Linhai, Polaris Industries Inc., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Taiwan Golden Bee, Yamaha Motor Corporation, etc.
